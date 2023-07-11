Village Board continues with updating ordinances and rules

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE—Over the past several months the village board has wrestled with updating and making changes to the Village’s rulebook.

At their last meeting on Monday evening, July 10, the board was looking at two of the updated regulations including one on parks and the other is for rules regulating large gatherings.

According to the more than four page document the purpose of the park regulations is to protect the parks, parkways, recreational facilities and conservancy areas within the village. Members of the Village board quickly approved this new rule and then later addressed the new chapter on large assembles.

The large assembly, according to the proposed rules includes community events such as parades on Village streets, athletic events, charity walks and runs, music festivals. This rule would only effect events with the “anticipated assembly of 500 or more people which continues or can reasonably be expected to continue for four or more hours,” according to the proposed new rule. In order to hold an event, a permit must be obtained from the village and a fee paid.

But, a question arose about the school needing a permit to hold athletic events and after much discussion, with most members feeling that the school should be exempt from this new rule, the board decided to table any action on this until more information is gathered from the school. Police Chief Greg Lamkin has been putting together these updates, but later in the meeting they agreed to ask for oustide help with the next update, which will cover zoning.

In other action the board was presented with the results of the bid opening for the Duffy Street Bridge repair.

Eric Barclay of MSA explained to the board about the needed repairs at the bridge. He noted that some time ago during a flood a tree struck the bridge and damaged about 15 feet of a concrete slab. The new work will also include Epoxy Mortar Patch and a Polymer Overlay of the bridge surface will be done.

The village received two bids for the work and the board accepted the low bid of $32,377.90 from Fahruer Asphalt Sealers. The other bid was from Norcon Corporation at $33,249.00.

The village board heard from Tim Fasbender who was representing the Boyceville Firefighters Association about the association using a lot off of Range Road just to the east of the fire station for parking during the events at the tractor pulling site.

In his letter to the board, Fasbender asked for board approval saying; “We would like to exchange the use of the lot, for finishing the clearing of it.” At present there are tree stumps on that lot that need to be removed to make it a parking area. During the discussion about the lot, Village President Luke Montgomery noted that the village had a letter of interest on that lot, but it had expired. The board then gave its approval.

During his report to the village board, police chief Greg Lamkin informed the board that his department handled 172 calls for service last month plus another 26 calls were handled by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Included in his report were seven arrests and six citations were issued.

The chief reported that he responded to a domestic complaint and referred the case to the DA’s office for review. He later arrested that suspect for Disorderly Conduct and later the Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a mental complaint involving the suspect from the earlier case. The chief later learned that the suspect sent text messages to his wife threatening to harm himself and threatened to shoot the responding officers. After an investigation he arrested the suspect for felony charges and then later the same suspect contacted his former employer and sent messages that alarmed the staff. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct when he was arrested on the other cases.

The chief also informed the board that he attended Vehicle Contact Instructor training for three days. The department conducted firearms training last month and conducted the annual firearms training last week with Colfax, Elk Mound and Glenwood City Police Departments.

The board approved spending up to $5,000 to fund the finishing work on the airport construction project. That money will be returned to the village from the FAA.

Public Works head, Don Rose, reported that because the third phase of electric went down at one of the water pump houses, the motors over heated and shut down and the village was down to one pump. He also noted that they flushed the water mains and flushed the water tower by overflowing the storage tank.

The board also approved a contract between the Village and the Villages of Downing and Wheeler, agreeing to cooperate on providing solid waste and recycling services for their residents. The agreement designates the Village of Boyceville as the Responsible Unit for all jurisdictions.

And, they approved allowing private individuals to create a bike and running path at the Village’s Forest as long as the village is not responsible for the trail’s upkeep.