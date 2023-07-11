Open Class Quilt Viewer’s Choice Award new at the St. Croix County Fair

GLENWOOD CITY — Each year while watching the Open Class Quilt judging at the St. Croix County Fair, the quilters are asked to vote on the quilt they like the best. This year, for the first time the Viewer’s Choice Award will be awarded by Topstitchery, located in downtown Roberts, WI.

Topstitchery is a one stop shop for all your quilting needs. Fabric, thread, patterns, and inspiration fill the shop. Owners Jean and LaCinda are ready to help you choose your next project or add a special touch to a current one. They will quilt your special project, or they will teach you how to use the machines and you can quilt it yourself. The store is home to 3 long arm quilting machines. Bert, Ernie, and Elmo will watch over you while you put the final finishing touches to your quilt, table runner or wall hanging. Classes on quilting techniques are offered in the “Common Thread” area, which can also be rented and used to have your own gathering of friends to sew together. Friday night fun sews are offered monthly, check the store’s website www.topstitcheryllc.com and Facebook for details. “From beginning to end, we’ve got you covered” is the store motto. Come in and find a project but leave as a friend that is always welcomed back.

Topstitchery is located at 111 W Main Street, Roberts, WI and is open Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Long Arm Machine rentals by appointment.

Come to the fair, watch the Open Class Quilt judging on Thursday, July 20, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. and vote on your favorite quilted item.

If quilting isn’t your thing, the St. Croix County Fair offers something for everyone and runs July 19-23. Visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com for a full schedule of events and fun things to do and see!