GCHS: No cell phones allowed in classrooms

GLENWOOD CITY — When Glenwood City High School students return to the classroom later next month, they will have to do so without their cell phones.

At its Monday, July 10 regular session, the Glenwood City Board of Education adopted and approved a revision to the high school student handbook that will not permit students to carry or use cell phones or other communication devices in the classroom during instructional time.

During class periods, students will need to turn off their devices and leave them secured in their personal lockers.

Students will be permitted to use their cell phones for classroom-approved activities or projects, said Marcy Burch, high school/middle school principal, during committee discussions that proceeded the regular meeting.

Cell phones are also prohibited in restrooms, locker rooms and other private areas.

According to Burch, the change was prompted by several discipline referrals involving cell phones in the classrooms and other inappropriate usage this past school year.

A similar cell phone policy was adopted in the middle school last year with positive results according to Burch.

Students will be able to use their cell phones during lunch hour and between instructional periods.

While these changes may not be as convenient or quick for parents and/or guardians who are trying to contact their child, new district administrator, Patrick Olson, noted that parents can always contact the school offices to speak directly with their child or have a message relayed to them.

Another important change to the high school student handbook is that seniors in jeopardy of not fulfilling their graduation requirements will now be required to attend an in-person meeting accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Burch also informed board members that, beginning in the new academic year, homeroom periods would be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

During her administrative report to the board, Erin (McCarthy) Spaeth, Special Education and Pupil Services director, updated the board on an April 5th building walk-through that former superintendent Tim Johnson had with the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Spaeth said that the district had been flagged with four minor violations and had until June 12 to bring those areas into compliance.

The violations included documented monthly checks of all fire building fire extinguishers, eye-wash stations that needed to be activated and documented weekly instead of monthly, clutter in the elementary art room which was resolved by the addition of new wire shelving and finally, wrestling mats are now being stored properly instead of in the hallway next to the elementary art room.

Spaeth said that all violations have been corrected and a report was submitted by Johnson on June 9.

The board approved several items including personnel matters and the aforementioned student handbook revisions during its consent agenda. Under that portion of the meeting, board members approved: a $3,500 Drivers’ Education instructor stipend for Jake Score, a $400 Veterans’ Day stipend to Matt Lamb, the resignation of custodian Lee Bolduc, the resignations of Patrick Olson as the high school business and marketing teacher and assistant football coach (Olson will retain his position as the boys’ head basketball coach), the hiring of Jordan Myers as assistant football coach, the hiring of Isabel Lind as the C-team volleyball coach, the hiring of Jodi Main as a volunteer volleyball coach, the hiring of Josh Klinger as the assistant baseball coach, the hiring of Evelyn Kasseth as a long-term second grade substitute teacher, and revisions to the athletic, elementary and middle school/high school handbooks.

In his first board meeting, Patrick Olson had a some good news for the board concerning the budget. With the recent signing of a new state budget by Governor Tony Evers, Olson noted that Glenwood City will realize an additional $1,000 per student in state aid. This new revenue cap, however, will have an impact on local taxpayers Olson stated. To take a more in-depth look at the changes in the new state budget and the district’s financial blueprint for the coming year, Olson and the board will meet on Tuesday, July 25 to prepare for the upcoming budget hearing and annual meeting slated for Monday, August 21.

Finally, per a recommendation from school district account manager Ron Johnson, the board approved a fund transfer not to exceed $100,000 from the district’s General Account (Fund 10) to its Capital Account (Fund 46) so the district can receive additional state aid on the money.