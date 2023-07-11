EM Millers baseball verses the Black, Blue and Purple of EC

The Elk Mound Millers 16U American Legion Baseball finished up the week with a 2-1 record in league play last week..

Eau Claire Black

The Millers started their week traveling to Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire to take on Eau Claire Black.

The Millers trailed 2-0 after three, but picked up a single run in the 4th on consecutive doubles by Will Thatcher and Aaron Dostal. The floodgates opened in the 5th when the Millers put five runs on the board behind several walks and singles by Kaden Moyer, Gavin Dean and Jace Peterson. They added three more in the 6th behind doubles by Moyer and Mason Books. Moyer had four hits on the night, while Dean and Peterson had two apiece.

Books started on the mound and gave up two runs (one earned) over five innings to keep the Millers in the game until the bats heated up. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Dean pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth to shut the door.

With the win, the Millers clinched the regular season Eau Claire Junior League championship.

Eau Claire Blue

The Millers hosted Eau Claire Blue (ECB) on Wednesday and came up on the short end of a 3-2 decision.

ECB scored a single run in the 1st and a pair in the 3rd, while the Millers could only manage single markers in the 1st and 3rd. Will Thatcher had a run scoring single in the 1st, while Ian Gerrits generated a run in the 3rd with some heads up baserunning. The Millers had traffic on the bases in the later innings, but made some mistakes on the base paths that snuffed out a couple of potential rallies.

Brayden Borek started on the mound for the Millers and gave up three runs (two earned) over four innings of work. Gavin Dean worked a clean last three innings, walking two and striking out three while not surrendering a hit.

Eau Claire Purple

The Millers returned to Mt. Simon to take on Eau Claire Purple in their last regular season league game.

To say the Millers bats came alive after a lackluster night in the previous game is an understatement.

The Millers put up six runs in the first behind base hits by Ian Gerrits, Will Thatcher and Josh Braker and a run scoring double by Kaden Moyer. They added six more in the third behind a couple of ECP errors and a Brayden Borek double to put the game out of reach. Moyer and Thatcher had a double among their three hits, while Gerrits also had three hits and Braker two.

Moyer started on the mound and gave up two runs (one earned) over three innings. He stuck out six, walked one and gave up five hits. Gerrits and Thatcher came in to finish the game.

The win moved the Millers’ record to 11-3 on the season.

Next week’s schedule is two non-league games vs. Chippewa Falls and Bloomer.