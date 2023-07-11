Elk Mound approves buying Getac police computers for $9,000

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound Village Board has approved buying three Getac police computers for $9,069.

The computers will be paid for by a $7,000 COVID grant and $2,069 from the patrol wages account, said Elk Mound Police Chief Chad Weinberger at the Elk Mound Village Board’s July 3 meeting.

The computers are expected to be delivered in four to six week, he said.

Pat Hahn, village trustee, asked if the purchase would fall under the new equipment budget so that the village board would know where to transfer the funds from the patrol wages account.

Police Chief Weinberger confirmed the purchase would fall under the new equipment budget.

Hahn also asked about new equipment that remained to be purchased, and the police chief said he was planning on buying more body cameras.

The Elk Mound Village Board unanimously approved purchasing the three Getac police computers for $9,069 using the $7,000 COVID grant and by transferring $2,069 from patrol wages to new equipment.

Voting in favor of the motion were Terry Stamm, village president; Cynthia Abraham, village trustee; Hahn; Joyce Price, village trustee; Tim Benjamin, village trustee; Patrick Lien, village trustee; and Bob Bachman, village trustee.

121 Juniper

In other business, the Elk Mound Village Board referred the issue of a building permit to committee for 121 Juniper Avenue.

Adam Blaskowski told the village board he is working on fixing up 121 Juniper Avenue.

The family had asked him to clean up and fix the property, and when he gave them the price for the work, he was told the family did not have the money.

Blaskowski, a licensed contractor, purchased the property under TLC Rentals, but said he does not intend to rent the property and that he had purchased it that way for legal reasons.

The plan is to clean the property and make it livable, Blaskowski said, noting the plumbing does not work and that he is repairing what is broken.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Blaskowski said he had reviewed the building codes, and there is “no enforcement” for the property.

Blaskowski said he is not changing the configuration of the house and is not changing the use, and that the property does not need a building permit.

Blaskowski also said that because of the age of the property, a building code does not exist.

Tabletop

The Elk Mound Village Board also spent a little over an an hour July 3 conducting a “tabletop” exercise for the the village’s emergency operations plan.

The scenario involved local “meth heads” who had stolen some copper wire and then had taken it to Mound Hill Park to burn the coating off the wire.

The fire escapes, and the people who started the fire panic and leave, with the fire still growing.

A 911 call about the fire on Mound Hill was made at 6:42 p.m.

The fire reaches the village of Elk Mound.

In spite of efforts to get the fire under control, circumstances and dry weather conditions prevent the fire from being brought under control and by 7:37 p.m., one fourth of Elk Mound is on fire.

Police Chief Weinberger and the village board discussed incident command and where it could be set up and also discussed the various people and agencies to notify and when and where the village board would hold a special meeting to declare an emergency.

The tabletop exercise also included discussion of casualty recovery, news conferences for news media, obtaining the services of heavy equipment operators, travel restrictions, evacuating the village, figuring out who left and who stayed, traffic control, tracking resources, long-term concerns, such as mental health, among other topics.