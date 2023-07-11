Donors needed in July to prevent a blood shortage

EAU CLAIRE — The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

• July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Menomonie:

7/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., BMO Harris Bank, 500 Main St E

7/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fanetti Community Center, 620 17th St SE

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Phillips Medisize Menomonie, 428 Technology Dr

8/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St

8/4/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road

New Richmond:

7/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church New Richmond, 365 W River Dr.

7/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

7/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane

Roberts:

7/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr

8/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Cty Rd TT

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.