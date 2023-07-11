Colfax resident and CHRC residents respond to call for birthday cards for special needs man

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — When Colfax resident Michelle van Vulpen saw the Facebook post asking for birthday cards for a special needs man who would be turning 40 in July, she knew what she had to do.

After all, Michelle understood how much receiving birthday cards in the mail would have meant to her own special needs brother, Clifford Fjelsted, who died on his 70th birthday, April 12, 2011.

Michelle has mentioned in the past that her brother preferred to be known as “Cliff.”

The Facebook post reads, “IN NEED OF HELP!!!! So this really handsome fella turns the big 4-0 next month. Cody is very routine about his days including getting the mail….I was hoping that I could get as many people as possible to send him birthday cards in the mail. Please share this post as much as possible and let’s see how amazing our world can be!!!”

Michelle volunteers at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, and after she read the post, she asked if the CHRC staff could let residents know about the request for the birthday cards.

The result was astounding.

Michelle received more than 60 birthday cards from CHRC residents for Cody Wibel, who lives in Fall Creek.

In addition to sending out the birthday cards she had received for Cody, Michelle also packaged up a Mickey Mouse mug and a figurine that she had planned to give to Cliff for the birthday on which he died.

In a Facebook message to the Colfax Messenger after Michelle had mailed the cards and package to Cody she wrote, “To add to the story. As of today’s date, Cody has received almost 300 cards so far!! … Cody was told that the gifts I sent him were my brother’s who was just like Cody, and that like me, his sister will take care of him when their Mom has passed on … [there are] wonderful and generous people of close to 300 sending him cards for his 40th birthday. There are good people out there after all.”

According to Clifford C. Fjelsted Jr.’s obituary, Cliff “was the son of Clifford I. and Alvina E. (Tande) Fjelsted. Clifford was a special needs adult who touched the lives of many people in his journey on Earth. He will always be remembered for his kindness and the loving way in which he greeted everyone with a ‘How are you sweetheart?’ He loved to tease the girls in town and ask them if they were married or had a boyfriend. Clifford was infatuated by police cars and ambulances, and loved to ride in them whenever he could. Clifford enjoyed working with word puzzles, collecting comic books, and especially going for rides.”