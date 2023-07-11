BARN IN THE U.S.A. at the St. Croix County Fair

GLENWOOD CITY — The St. Croix County Fair is held annually in Glenwood City and has been a summer tradition in our county for over 100 years. This great community event will take place July 19-23 this year and offers something for everyone. The St. Croix County Fair offers animal, agricultural, and domestic exhibits; free entertainment; tractor, truck, and horse pulls; fabulous fair food, carnival games and rides, mud volleyball and so much more!

While many of the 2023 offerings at the St. Croix County Fair are staples, we are excited to share some exciting new and returning events that will appeal to all ages.

New and exciting to try will be the Ninja Anywhere Obstacle Course for an unforgettable Ninja experience for all ages July 21-23. Also new for 2023 is the much-anticipated return of the Demolition Derby on Saturday, July 22. Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show from Glenwood City will be returning this year on Friday of the Fair as will Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo, and what could be more fun than the Croix the Cow Medallion Hunt? We are proud to offer two K-9 demonstrations with our very own St. Croix County K-9 unit. Some fun contests that are open to the public this year include a Unique Hat contest, Diaper Dash, Barn Quilt Contest, and the Best Blue Ribbon Bundt contest where the winner has the opportunity to participate at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Badgerland Midways is our carnival of choice and advance sale Mega and Daily wrist bands will be sold starting the week of July 10 at the Fair Office on the fairgrounds. Be sure to sign up for our local Talent Show, which is open to ages 5-Adult, and is slated for Thursday of the Fair starting at 6:30 p.m. The Fairest of the Fair coronation will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Special entertainment this year will be George of the Juggle, Comedy Magic & Juggling. You won’t want to miss The String Showdown, an amazing Dueling String Duo! The Weekenders will entertain you on Friday night at the Tiffany Creek Pavilion while Blue Moon Drive will be playing there on Saturday night. The Whitesidewalls are always a favorite on Friday night at Croix Court as are The Memories who will be celebrating 35 years at the St. Croix County Fair on Saturday.

Remember, admission to the fair is FREE, Come for the Food, Stay for the Fun!! Be sure to join us as we celebrate “Barn in the U.S.A.” at the St. Croix County Fair!

For more information, please visit www.stcroixcofair.com or follow us on Facebook at: St Croix County Fair