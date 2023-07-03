New GC superintendent compensation clarified

The Glenwood City School District informed the Tribune Press Reporter that some of the financial information that it had provided for last week’s article pertaining to new superintendent Patrick Olson’s annual compensation was inaccurate.

Olson’s contracted salary of $145,000 for the 2023-24 school year was correct but the additional $53,200 in benefits was not.

In an email from district accountant Ron Johnson, the Tribune Press Reporter was informed that Patrick Olson’s benefits tallied just $20,745 for the coming academic year, not $53,200 as stated in the June 28 article.

Those benefits include contributions to the Wisconsin Retirement System, a tax-sheltered annuity or TSA plan (403(b)), life insurance and long-term disability insurance.

With that lowered benefits package, Olson’s total compensations for this new academic year, which began July 1, will be $165,745.