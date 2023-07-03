Glenwood City Public Library News 7-5-2023

What is happening at the Glenwood City Public Library?

Summer Reading:

• July 12 | Talewise – In this action-packed story, two unlikely heroes work together to save their town (and the planet) from a super-polluting mastermind! Throughout the adventure, volunteers will help the performer conduct several exciting science experiments that bring this story to life! (talewise.com)

• June 20 | 5:00 Movie Night – Super Mario Bros. (2023)

• July 21 | 10:00 am – Birds and More Aviaries – Come and see exotic birds.

• July 28 | 10:00 am – Snake Rattle and Roll – The audience will get to watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths, touch snakes, and more! We bring a tiger salamander, 1-2 native turtles 3-4 native snakes, and 2-4 exotic reptiles (just for fun).

Monday Craft Night – Monday’s from 4:00-6:00. Our Monday Craft Night is open to all ages. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. These are free events, pictures might be taken during the craft for our Facebook Page, and children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult.

• July 10 – Painted Bug Rocks

• July 17: No-Sew Sock Worm

• July 24 : Paint with Bubbles

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Every Friday – 10:00-11:00

Afternoon Book Club – Meets on the First Monday’s of the Month at 12:30 in the library. Call today and reserve your copy.

• July 10 – Will to Murder: The True Story Behind the Crimes & Trial surrounding the Glensheen Killings. By Gail Feichtinger

• August 7 – Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers, by Mary Roach

Friends of the Library Book Club – Meets every 4th Monday of the Month at 7:00. Call today to reserve your copy.

• July 24: Will to Murder: The True Story Behind the Crimes & Trial surrounding the Glensheen Killings. By Gail Feichtinger

• August 28: Five People You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom

Other News:

• Watch the City’s sign for our events

• Check out our Facebook Page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events.

• If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.