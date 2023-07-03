Colfax village board approves amendments to East View lots

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Instead of two multi-family lots in Phase 2 of the East View residential development on Dunn Street there are now plans for three.

GRIP Development will have the corner lot where the street will be located when it is time to extend the street from the other side of Dunn Street, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, at the June 26 meeting of the Colfax Village Board.

Jason Griepentrog, GRIP Development, Altoona, and Dave Rosenbrook, Rosenbrook Development, Bloomer, approached the village earlier in June about available lots in East View following a segment that aired on WQOW television out of Eau Claire in early June.

Initially, there had been thoughts that the two multi-family lots could be made into four lots for zero lot line zoning that would accommodate building twin homes.

Niggemann told the village board she was not comfortable with the idea of making the two lots into four lots and that the result of trying to fit four buildings on lots intended for two buildings would be “shoving things in there.”

The lots that are available are Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Lots 8 and 9 are intended for single family residential.

Five lots in the first phase have homes built or are spoken for by John Fraley of Homes by Croix Creek.

The first house in East View was built not long after the village purchased the land from the Jim and Mary Schindler farm with plans to start a residential development.

Fraley also is working with a couple from Minnesota on building a single family home on Lot 7 in Phase 2.

Griepentrog indicated he planned to have construction start in August or September and that construction would be completed by the end of the year or early next year.

Rosenbrook is interested in the multi-family lots to be zoned as zero lot line for twin homes, and also said he believed the two multi-family lots were large enough that they could be divided into three lots for three twin homes and said he would be willing to install the additional sewer and water service for the third lot.

Rosenbrook indicated he would complete one twin home in 2023 and the other one in 2024.

The six lots in Phase 1 and Lot 7 were given for free as long as a house was built and ready for occupancy within one year of signing the agreement.

Lots 10, 11, 12

GRIP Development would pay $10,000 for Lot 10, and Rosenbrook would pay $10,000 for Lot 11 and also would get Lot 12 since he has agreed to install the utilities for Lot 12 at no cost to the village, Niggemann said, noting that GRIP Development would build on the two single-family Lots 8 and 9 as well as a multi-family unit on Lot 10.

Lots 10 and 11 must be subdivided into three lots, and that must be completed before construction begins, Niggemann said.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved the plan to divide the two lots into three and also approved allowing vinyl siding on the single-family homes.

In addition, the village board approved allowing Fraley to build duplexes on Lots 1 and 2.

Fraley said he preferred duplexes to twin homes, Niggemann said.

Lots 1 and 2 are the lots closes to the railroad tracks.

Voting in favor of the motions were Village President Jeff Prince and Village Trustees Margaret Burcham, Carey Davis, Anne Jenson and Clint Best.

Absent from the meeting were Village Trustees Gary Stene and Jen Rud.

The Colfax Village Board held a special meeting June 19 to consider plan commission recommendations for rezoning the East View development Phase 2 and for consideration of awarding lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 as well as the minor subdivision of Lots 10 and 11.

The plan commission met June 15.

CMAR

In additional business, the Colfax Village Board approved a resolution informing the state Department of Natural Resources that the village board has reviewed the Colfax wastewater treatment facility’s Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR).

Colfax’s wastewater treatment facility received a grade point average of 3.86 on a 4-point scale on the report, or the equivalent of an A/A-.

Earning a grade of “A” were the sections pertaining to influent, BOD/CBOD, ponds, biosolids, staffing, operations certification, financial and collection.

The only section that earned a grade of “B” was total suspended solids.

In July of 2022, the total suspended solids exceeded the wastewater facility’s permit limit, bringing that section’s grade down to a “B.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Village Board:

• Approved a list of 59 people for bartender operator’s licenses.

• Approved Class “B” Beer and “Class B” Liquor licenses for the Outhouse Bar, 413 Main Street, Mark Nelson and Lisa Johnson, agents.

• Approved a Class “B” Beer and “Class B” Liquor license for Young Active Ventures LLC/Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 Main Street, Alicia Young, agent.

• Approved a Class “A” Beer license for J&S Sales of Chippewa Falls/Express Mart, 616 Main Street, Rondi DeMoe, agent.

• Approved a Class “A” Beer and “Class A” Liquor license for Kyle’s Market, 115 Main Street, Kyle Kressin, agent.

• Approved a Class “A” Beer license for Synergy Community Cooperative, 401 E. Railroad Avenue, Charles Brown, agent.

• Approved a Class “B” Beer and “Class B” Liquor license for Mom’s Restaurant and Pub LLC, 225 Bremer Avenue, Suite 101, Mark Barstad, agent.

• Approved a Class “B” Beer and “Class B” Liquor license for The Blind Tiger LLC, 512 Main Street, Nicholas Anderson, agent.

• Approved a Class “B” Beer and “Class C” Wine license for A Little Slice of Italy, 501 Main Street, Anne Jenson, agent.

• Approved tobacco licenses for The Blind Tiger, Dollar General, Express Mart, Outhouse Bar, Kyle’s Market and Synergy Community Cooperative.

• Approved a chicken license for John and Alicia Dickensen, 605 Iverson Road, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

• Approved a pay application in the amount of $209,773.22 for Skid Steer Guy LLC for the Cedar Street project.

• Approved a proposal from Andy’s Custom Concrete to remove and replace sections of sidewalk and replace with new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) warning tiles in the amount of $4,200.