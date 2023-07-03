Baldwin helps bring home $10.2 Million to strengthen electric grid

WISCONSIN – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that Wisconsin is receiving $10.2 million in federal funds to help strengthen the electric grid to reduce the impacts of extreme weather and natural disasters. The funding comes from the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, an initiative supported by the Baldwin-supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I am proud to have worked with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to – along with fix our roads, repair our bridges, and expand access to high-speed internet – invest in a resilient energy grid,” said Senator Baldwin.

Wisconsin will award these funds to a diverse set of projects across the state to help ensure residents have power sector reliability. The investment will help in the modernization and hardening of the state’s electric grid to protect it from current and future threats. Selected projects will increase the skilled workforce and support partnerships with training providers, including registered apprenticeships and other joint labor-management training programs.