2023 Colfax Free Fair champion and blue-ribbon winners announced

Championship and blue ribbon results for exhibitors at the 2023 Colfax Free Fair are listed below.

Dairy Cattle Dept. 1

Anya Lange, Heifer Jersey, Intermediate heifer calf (Blue), Grand Champion-Colored Breed; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Junior Yearling (Blue), Grand Champion-Holstein; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Summer Yearling (Blue), Reserve Champion Holstein; Marlies Lange, Heifer Jersey, Senior heifer calf (Blue), Reserve Champion-Colored Breed; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Intermediate heifer calf (Blue); Lyla Bjork’ Heifer Holstein, Senior heifer calf (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Dairy Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Winter Yearling (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Senior Yearling (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, Dairy Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue.

Dairy Goats

Shianne Hunt, Senior Doe Kid (Blue), Grand Champion-Dairy Goat; Shianne Hunt, Senior Doe Kid (Blue), Reserve Champion-Dairy Goat; Shianne Hunt, Goat Showmanship-Junior (13 and under), Blue; Jeffrey Sikora, Goat Showmanship-Junior (13 and under), Blue.

Beef

Connor Albricht, Beef Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Connor Albricht, Dairy-Beef Cross 1,251 lbs and over (Blue); Jakob Albricht, Beef Dairy-Beef Cross 1251lbs and over (Blue); Jakob Albricht, Beef Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Allison Schmitt, 100% Beef 900-1,100 lbs (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 100% Beef 900-1,100 lbs (Blue); Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Beef Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue; Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Cow/calf pair (Blue); John Riebe, 100% Beef 1,300 pounds and over (Blue); John Riebe, Beef Showmanship Senior (14 & older), Blue; John Riebe, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Summer yearling (Blue); John Riebe, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Junior yearling heifer (Blue); John Riebe, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Junior yearling heifer (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Summer yearling (Blue), Gabriella Wantoch, Beef Showmanship Junior (9-13), Blue; Gabriella Wantoch, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Cow/calf pair (Blue).

Swine

Hunter Roberts, Breeding Swine (purebred or crossbreed) January Breeding Gilt, Blue and Grand Champion Breeding Gilt; Abigail Sikora, Market Swine Heavy Market Barrow, Blue and Grand Champion Market Barrow; Nate Edwards, Market Swine Heavy Market Gilt, Blue and Grand Champion Market Gilt; Gabrielle Sikora, Market Swine Heavy Market Barrow, Blue and Reserve Champion Market Barrow; Blake Sikora, Market Swine Heavy Market Gilt, Blue and Reserve Champion Market Gilt; Maveric Suvada, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Abigail Sikora, Swine Showmanship-Intermediate (13-15), Blue; Gabrielle Sikora, Swine Showmanship-Junior (9-12), Blue; Chase Albricht, Swine Showmanship-Junior (9-12), Blue; Brenna Berg, Market Swine Light Market Barrow (Blue); Brenna Berg, Swine Showmanship-Intermediate (13-15), Blue; Nate Edwards, Market Swine Medium Market Barrow (Blue); Nate Edwards, Market Swine Light Market Gilt (Blue); Nate Edwards, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Ella Harder, Market Swine Light Market Gilt (Blue), Jonah Harder, Market Swine Medium Market Gilt (Blue); Hunter Roberts, Market Swine Light Market Gilt (Blue); Hunter Roberts, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Hunter Roberts, Market Swine Medium Market Barrow (Blue); Hunter Roberts, Market Swine Medium Market Gilt (Blue); Samuel Steinmeyer, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Samuel Steinmeyer, Market Swine Light Market Barrow (Blue).

Sheep

Abigail Sikora, Suffolk & Hampshire Aged Ewe, Blue and Grand Champion Ewe; Blake Sikora, Suffolk & Hampshire Yearling Ram, Blue and Grand Champion Ram; Janica Larson, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Cheyennah Millermon, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; KaLeigh Shane, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Kennedy Shane, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Blake Sikora, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Graham Schaffner, Sheep Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue.

Poultry

Lyla Bjork, Bantams Hens, Blue and Grand Champion Pullet; Lyla Bjork, Ducks Young Female, Blue and Reserve Champion Pullet; Lyla Bjork, Showmanship-Junior (13 & under), Blue; Lyla Bjork, Asiatic Varieties Young Pullet (Blue); Lyla Bjork, English Varieties Roosters (Blue); Lyla Bjork, American Varieties Young Pullet (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Continental Young Pullet (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Continental Roosters (Blue); Lyla Bjork, English Varieties Hens (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Bantam Roosters (Blue); Sienna Pinder Asiatic Varieties Roosters (Blue).

Rabbits and Cavies

Blake Sikora, Wool Buck under 6 months, Blue and Grand Champion Buck; Jeffrey Sikora, Large Fancy Doe under 6 months, Blue and Reserve Champion Doe; Cheyennah Millermon, Small Fancy Doe over 6 months (Blue); Cheyennah Millermon, Large Fancy Buck over 6 months (Blue); Cheyennah Millermon, Mini Rex-Red Doe over 6 months (Blue); Cheyennah Millermon, Large Fancy Doe over 6 months (Blue); Savana Millermon, Cavies Young Boar (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Lop Buck under 6 months (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Lop Doe under 6 months (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Mini Rex-Red Buck over 6 months (Blue); Sienna Pinder, Crossbred-Pet Class Doe over 6 months (Blue); Blake Sikora, Any Other Large Breed-Commercials Doe over 6 months (Blue); Blake Sikora, Showmanship-Senior (15 & Older), Blue; Blake Sikora, Wool Doe over 6 months (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora Lop Buck over 6 months (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, Showmanship-Junior (9-11), Blue; Gabrielle Sikora, Lop Doe over 6 months (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Any Other Large Breed-Commercials Doe over 6 months (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Wool Buck over 6 months (Blue).

Crops and Garden Vegetables and Fruit

Elizabeth Schmitt, Collection of 10 or more farm crop seeds (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Rhubarb (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Onions (Blue); Maya North, Rhubarb (Blue).

Posters

Lyla Bjork, Safety Poster (8th grade and up),Blue; Lyla Bjork, Dairy Poster (8th grade and up), Blue; August Holmen, Safety Poster (3rd-6th grade), Blue; Robert Holmen, Any Other Poster (8th grade and up), Blue; Abigail Sikora, Safety Poster (8th grade and up), Blue.

Clothing and Sewing

Zoe Mikl-Young, Sewing Beyond (9-12th grade) Quilt (Blue); Mya Sevals, Fun with clothing (3rd-6th grade) Simple accessory for self (Blue).

Knitting and Crocheting

Elizabeth Schmitt, Knitting (7th grade and up) Any other article (Blue); Megan Christensen, Knitting (7th grade and up) Hat (Blue); Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Crocheting (7th grade and up) Any other article (Blue); Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Crocheting (7th grade and up) Purse (Blue).

Food Preservation

Amanda Lemler, Food Preservation Vegetable (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, Food Preservation Jam (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Food Preservation Dehydrated foods (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Food Preservation Fruits (Blue).

Food and Nutrition

Kiah Christianson, Decorated Cakes 9th grade and up (Blue); Jordynn Kragness, Decorated Cakes 7th- 8th grade (Blue); Elizabeth Schmitt Bar cookies 9th grade and up (Blue); Elizabeth Schmitt, Candy 9th grade and up (Blue); Amanda Lemler, Plain yeast rolls 9th grade and up (Blue); Blake Sikora, Pastry shell 9th grade and up (Blue); Mya Sevals, Food and Nutrition (3rd-6th grade) Drop cookie (Blue); Mya Sevals, Decorated Cakes 3rd-6th grade (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Yellow or white cake from mix (3rd-6th grade) (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Decorated Cakes 3rd-6th grade (Blue).

Jewelery

August Holmen, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Wire art (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Garden art (Blue); Ella Harder, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Jewelry (Blue); Ella Harder, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Jewelry (Blue),

Woodworking

August Holmen, Woodworking items (Blue); Robert Holmen, Advanced (7th grade and older) Woodworking items (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Advanced (7th grade and older) Woodworking items (Blue); Hans Harder, Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Woodworking items (Blue).

Metal Work

Robert Holmen, Advanced metalwork (7th grade and older) Metalworking item (Blue); Hans Harder, Beginning metal work (3rd-6th grade) Metalworking item (Blue).

Leathercraft

Cheyennah Millermon, Leathercraft-beginner, A small laced article with an original hand stamped design (Blue).

Drawing and Painting

Savana Millermon, Advanced (7th grade and older) Pastel (Blue); August Holmen, Beginning (3-6th grade) Water color (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Beginning (3-6th grade) Water color (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Advanced (7th grade and older) Tempera (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, Beginning (3-6th grade) Tempera (Blue); Megan Christensen, Advanced (7th grade and older) Tempera (Blue); Megan Christensen, Advanced (7th grade and older) Tempera (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Tempera (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Meme that you designed using any method (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Pen or pencil (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Pen or pencil (Blue); Hans Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Meme that you designed using any method (Blue); Zoe Nelson, Advanced (7th grade and older) Water color (Blue); Mya Sevals, Beginning (3-6th grade) Pastel (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Beginning (3-6th grade) Crayon (Blue).

Arts and Crafts

Cheyennah Millermon, 9th-12th grade Holiday decoration (any holiday) (Blue); Savana Millermon, 9th-12th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Michael Sonnentag, 3rd-6th grade Creative wall hanging (Blue); August Holmen, 3rd-6th grade Holiday decoration (any holiday) (Blue); Shianne Hunt, 12-14 years old Ceramics figurines glazed or stained (Blue); Jocelyn Lemler, 3rd-6th grade Ceramics, figurines glazed or stained (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 12-14 years old Any other project completed (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 12-14 years old Lego Kit (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 12-14 years old Holiday decoration (any holiday) (Blue); Shelby Pinder, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Sienna Pinder, 9th-12th grade Counted Cross Stitch (Blue); Abigail Sikora, 12-14 years old Any other project completed (Blue); Abigail Sikora, 12-14 years old Ceramics glazed item used out of doors (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Megan Christensen, 12-14 years old Lego Kit (Blue); Megan Christensen, 12-14 years old Decorated T-shirt or sweatshirt on hanger (Blue); Michael Christensen, 3rd-6th grade Lego Kit (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 3rd-6th grade Pottery (any other) (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Zoe Nelson, 9th-12th grade Ceramics, figurines glazed or stained (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Creative wall hanging (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Decorative Pillow (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Ceramics glazed item kitchen (Blue); Bryce Schindler, 3rd-6th grade Creative wall hanging (Blue); Mya Sevals, 3rd-6th grade Pottery (any other) (Blue); Mya Sevals, 3rd-6th grade One scrapbook page, any theme (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, 3rd-6th grade Decorated T-shirt or sweatshirt on hanger (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue).

Photography

Morgan Wolf, 4 photos of different subjects (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Four photos of animals (color) (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Four photos of nature (color) (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Four photos of nature (B&W) (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Four photos of nature (color) (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Four photos of animals (B&W) (Blue); Sienna Pinder, Enlargement (Blue); Abigail Sikora, Four photos of nature (color) (Blue); Abigail Sikora, People with uncluttered background (color) (Blue); Abigail Sikora, Enlargement (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Four photos of animals (B&W) (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Enlargement (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Four photos of animals (color) (Blue).

Home Furnishings

Lyla Bjork, Wall hanging (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Any other article for home use (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Room accessory for home (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Wall hanging (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Rug (Blue).

Houseplants and Plant Crafts

Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Foliage plant over 1 year old (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Vine plant over 1 year old (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Cut flower arrangement (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Foliage plant (Blue); Elizabeth Schmitt, 7th grade and older Foliage plant over 1 year old (Blue); Lyla Bjork, 7th grade and older Dish garden (Blue); Lyla Bjork, 7th grade and older Terrarium, must use enclosed container (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, 3rd-6th grade Vine type (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Dish garden (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Flowering type over 1 year old (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Vine type (Blue); Deegan McInni, 7th grade and older Foliage plant (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Flowering plant (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Dried floral arrangement (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Artificial flower arrangement (Blue); Blake Sikora, 7th grade and older Flowering type over 1 year old (Blue); Sophia Martinson, 7th grade and older Dried arrangement – no silk flowers (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Cut flower arrangement (Blue); Mya Sevals, 3rd-6th grade Dish garden (Blue).

Handyman

Jeffrey Sikora, A refinished, repaired, or constructed article for use in the home (Blue); Michael Christensen, A refinished, repaired, or constructed article for use in any other article of wood and other materials (Blue).

Electricity

Michael Christensen, Working with electricity (Blue); Michael Christensen, Behind the switch (Blue).

Wildlife Management

Lyla Bjork, Exhibit of 10 wildflowers native to WI (Blue); Maya North, Chart with tacks made by different fur bearing animals (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 5 handmade jigs (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Any other nature project (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Environmental-Recycling Article or artwork from discarded materials (Blue); Susan Holmen, Any other nature project (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Rocketry Single stage rocket (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 5 hand-tied flies (Blue).

Open Class

Candice Aspen, Cultural Arts Watercolor (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers any other item (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers any other item (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers Flowering plant (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers Vine plant (Blue); Tricia Aspen, Cultural Arts any other item (Blue); Eska Dessie Bacha, Cultural Arts any other item (Blue); Jean Borseth, Foods—no limit, decorated Cake (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Landscape (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Cultural Arts Painting, oil or acrylic (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Color Architectural (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Color Animals (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Color Scenic (Blue); Mary Hagberg, Crocheting Afghan (Blue); Aimee Mikl, Sewing—no limit Quilt-machine quilted (Blue); Tiffany Schaffner, Foods—no limit Bread –1/2 loaf (Blue); Tiffany Schaffner, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Foods—no limit Coffee cake any kind—1/2 portion (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Food Preservation Jam/Jelly (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Cultural Arts Jewelry (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Home Furnishings Wall hanging (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Home Furnishings any other item (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Foods—no limit Quick bread—1/2 loaf (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Foods—no limit Cookies, plate of 3 (Blue); Tawna Sikora, People (color) (Blue); Tawna Sikora, Gardening, plate of 3 Rhubarb (Blue); Tawna Sikora, Cultural Arts Painting, oil or acrylic (Blue); Jane Sonnentag, Foods—no limit Decorated Cake (Blue); Marie Swartz, Foods—no limit Bars, plate of 3 (Blue); Marie Swartz, Foods—no limit Nationality cookie, plate of 3 (Blue); Marie Swartz, Foods—no limit Candy, plate of 3 (Blue); Marie Swartz, Food Preservation Beans (Blue); Marie Swartz, Food Preservation Pickles, relish or salsa (Blue); Marie Swartz, Food Preservation Tomato, whole, quartered or crushed (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Will Wanish, Food Preservation Any other item (Blue).