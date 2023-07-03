 Skip to content

2023 Colfax Free Fair champion and blue-ribbon winners announced

| |

GRAND, RESERVE AND SHOWMANSHIP — Lyla Bjork, a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, won Grand Champion with her Holstein heifer, Randi (on left) and Reserve Champion with her Holstein heifer, Exclusive, at the Colfax Free Fair June 15-18. Lyla also won first place in Junior Dairy Showmanship. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

GRAND CHAMPION — Hunter Roberts, a member of the Colfax FFA, won Grand Champion Breeding Gilt at the Colfax Free Fair June 15-18. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

GRAND CHAMPION — Blake Sikora, a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Ram at the Colfax Free Fair. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

RESERVE CHAMPION — Cheyennah Millermon, a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion market wether at the Colfax Free Fair June 15-18. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

MARKET BARROW — Maxwell Martinson, son of Staci and Brent Martinson and a member of the Sand Creek Pipers, sold his 233 pound market barrow at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair for $3.50 per pound to Security Bank. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

FUND RAISER — Kennedy Shane and Hunter Roberts (foreground) showed these two pygmy goats at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair that had been donated to the FFA Alumni as a fund raiser. The goats sold for $90 to Backwoods Logging. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

BEEF STEER — Tyler Albricht, son of Justin and Nicole Albricht and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his 1,504 pound beef steer at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair for $2.50 per pound to Synergy Cooperative. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

BEEF STEER — Allison Schmitt, daughter of Ken and Laura Schmitt and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her 920 pound beef steer at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair for $2.50 per pound to H&H Plumbing. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

YOUNGSTERS — For more than 35 years, the Dunn County Dairy Open Show has been held at the Colfax Free Fair. This year’s show on Saturday, June 17, as always, featured a fine group of Holstein heifers. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

Championship and blue ribbon results for exhibitors at the 2023 Colfax Free Fair are listed below.

Dairy Cattle Dept. 1

Anya Lange, Heifer Jersey, Intermediate heifer calf (Blue), Grand Champion-Colored Breed; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Junior Yearling (Blue), Grand Champion-Holstein; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Summer Yearling (Blue), Reserve Champion Holstein; Marlies Lange, Heifer Jersey, Senior heifer calf (Blue), Reserve Champion-Colored Breed; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Intermediate heifer calf (Blue); Lyla Bjork’ Heifer Holstein, Senior heifer calf (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Dairy Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue; Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Winter Yearling (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Heifer Holstein, Senior Yearling (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, Dairy Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue. 

Dairy Goats

Shianne Hunt, Senior Doe Kid (Blue), Grand Champion-Dairy Goat; Shianne Hunt, Senior Doe Kid (Blue), Reserve Champion-Dairy Goat; Shianne Hunt, Goat Showmanship-Junior (13 and under), Blue; Jeffrey Sikora, Goat Showmanship-Junior (13 and under), Blue.

Beef

Connor Albricht, Beef Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Connor Albricht, Dairy-Beef Cross 1,251 lbs and over (Blue); Jakob Albricht, Beef Dairy-Beef Cross 1251lbs and over (Blue); Jakob Albricht, Beef Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Allison Schmitt, 100% Beef 900-1,100 lbs (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 100% Beef 900-1,100 lbs (Blue); Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Beef Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue; Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Cow/calf pair (Blue); John Riebe, 100% Beef 1,300 pounds and over (Blue); John Riebe, Beef Showmanship Senior (14 & older), Blue; John Riebe, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Summer yearling (Blue); John Riebe, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Junior yearling heifer (Blue); John Riebe, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Junior yearling heifer (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Summer yearling (Blue), Gabriella Wantoch, Beef Showmanship Junior (9-13), Blue; Gabriella Wantoch, Breeding Class (50% beef or more) Cow/calf pair (Blue).

Swine

Hunter Roberts, Breeding Swine (purebred or crossbreed) January Breeding Gilt, Blue and Grand Champion Breeding Gilt; Abigail Sikora, Market Swine Heavy Market Barrow, Blue and Grand Champion Market Barrow; Nate Edwards, Market Swine Heavy Market Gilt, Blue and Grand Champion Market Gilt; Gabrielle Sikora, Market Swine Heavy Market Barrow, Blue and Reserve Champion Market Barrow; Blake Sikora, Market Swine Heavy Market Gilt, Blue and Reserve Champion Market Gilt; Maveric Suvada, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Abigail Sikora, Swine Showmanship-Intermediate (13-15), Blue; Gabrielle Sikora, Swine Showmanship-Junior (9-12), Blue; Chase Albricht, Swine Showmanship-Junior (9-12), Blue; Brenna Berg, Market Swine Light Market Barrow (Blue); Brenna Berg, Swine Showmanship-Intermediate (13-15), Blue; Nate Edwards, Market Swine Medium Market Barrow (Blue); Nate Edwards, Market Swine Light Market Gilt (Blue); Nate Edwards, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Ella Harder, Market Swine Light Market Gilt (Blue), Jonah Harder, Market Swine Medium Market Gilt (Blue); Hunter Roberts, Market Swine Light Market Gilt (Blue); Hunter Roberts, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Hunter Roberts, Market Swine Medium Market Barrow (Blue); Hunter Roberts, Market Swine Medium Market Gilt (Blue); Samuel Steinmeyer, Swine Showmanship-Senior (16 & Older), Blue; Samuel Steinmeyer, Market Swine Light Market Barrow (Blue).

Sheep

Abigail Sikora, Suffolk & Hampshire Aged Ewe, Blue and Grand Champion Ewe; Blake Sikora, Suffolk & Hampshire Yearling Ram, Blue and Grand Champion Ram; Janica Larson, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Cheyennah Millermon, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; KaLeigh Shane, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Kennedy Shane, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Blake Sikora, Sheep Showmanship-Senior (14 & older), Blue; Graham Schaffner, Sheep Showmanship-Junior (9-13), Blue.

Poultry

Lyla Bjork, Bantams Hens, Blue and Grand Champion Pullet; Lyla Bjork, Ducks Young Female, Blue and Reserve Champion Pullet; Lyla Bjork, Showmanship-Junior (13 & under), Blue; Lyla Bjork, Asiatic Varieties Young Pullet (Blue); Lyla Bjork, English Varieties Roosters (Blue); Lyla Bjork, American Varieties Young Pullet (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Continental Young Pullet (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Continental Roosters (Blue); Lyla Bjork, English Varieties Hens (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Bantam Roosters (Blue); Sienna Pinder Asiatic Varieties Roosters (Blue).

Rabbits and Cavies

Blake Sikora, Wool Buck under 6 months, Blue and Grand Champion Buck; Jeffrey Sikora, Large Fancy Doe under 6 months, Blue and Reserve Champion Doe; Cheyennah Millermon, Small Fancy Doe over 6 months (Blue); Cheyennah Millermon, Large Fancy Buck over 6 months (Blue); Cheyennah Millermon, Mini Rex-Red Doe over 6 months (Blue); Cheyennah Millermon, Large Fancy Doe over 6 months (Blue); Savana Millermon, Cavies Young Boar (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Lop Buck under 6 months (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Lop Doe under 6 months (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Mini Rex-Red Buck over 6 months (Blue); Sienna Pinder, Crossbred-Pet Class Doe over 6 months (Blue); Blake Sikora, Any Other Large Breed-Commercials Doe over 6 months (Blue); Blake Sikora, Showmanship-Senior (15 & Older), Blue; Blake Sikora, Wool Doe over 6 months (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora Lop Buck over 6 months (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, Showmanship-Junior (9-11), Blue; Gabrielle Sikora, Lop Doe over 6 months (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Any Other Large Breed-Commercials Doe over 6 months (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Wool Buck over 6 months (Blue).

Crops and Garden Vegetables and Fruit

Elizabeth Schmitt, Collection of 10 or more farm crop seeds (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Rhubarb (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Onions (Blue); Maya North, Rhubarb (Blue).

Posters

Lyla Bjork, Safety Poster (8th grade and up),Blue; Lyla Bjork, Dairy Poster (8th grade and up), Blue; August Holmen, Safety Poster (3rd-6th grade), Blue; Robert Holmen, Any Other Poster (8th grade and up), Blue; Abigail Sikora, Safety Poster (8th grade and up), Blue.

Clothing and Sewing

Zoe Mikl-Young, Sewing Beyond (9-12th grade) Quilt (Blue); Mya Sevals, Fun with clothing (3rd-6th grade) Simple accessory for self (Blue).

Knitting and Crocheting

Elizabeth Schmitt, Knitting (7th grade and up) Any other article (Blue); Megan Christensen, Knitting (7th grade and up) Hat (Blue); Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Crocheting (7th grade and up) Any other article (Blue); Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, Crocheting (7th grade and up) Purse (Blue).

Food Preservation

Amanda Lemler, Food Preservation Vegetable (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, Food Preservation Jam (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Food Preservation Dehydrated foods (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Food Preservation Fruits (Blue).

Food and Nutrition

Kiah Christianson, Decorated Cakes 9th grade and up (Blue); Jordynn Kragness, Decorated Cakes 7th- 8th grade (Blue); Elizabeth Schmitt Bar cookies 9th grade and up (Blue); Elizabeth Schmitt, Candy 9th grade and up (Blue); Amanda Lemler, Plain yeast rolls 9th grade and up (Blue); Blake Sikora, Pastry shell 9th grade and up (Blue); Mya Sevals, Food and Nutrition (3rd-6th grade) Drop cookie (Blue); Mya Sevals, Decorated Cakes 3rd-6th grade (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Yellow or white cake from mix (3rd-6th grade) (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Decorated Cakes 3rd-6th grade (Blue).

Jewelery

August Holmen, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Wire art (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Garden art (Blue); Ella Harder, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Jewelry (Blue); Ella Harder, Wire and Miscellaneous Beginning (3rd-6th grade)  Jewelry (Blue),

Woodworking

August Holmen, Woodworking items (Blue); Robert Holmen, Advanced (7th grade and older) Woodworking items (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Advanced (7th grade and older) Woodworking items (Blue); Hans Harder, Beginning (3rd-6th grade) Woodworking items (Blue).

Metal Work

Robert Holmen, Advanced metalwork (7th grade and older) Metalworking item (Blue); Hans Harder, Beginning metal work (3rd-6th grade) Metalworking item (Blue).

Leathercraft

Cheyennah Millermon, Leathercraft-beginner, A small laced article with an original hand stamped design (Blue).

Drawing and Painting

Savana Millermon, Advanced (7th grade and older) Pastel (Blue); August Holmen, Beginning (3-6th grade) Water color (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Beginning (3-6th grade) Water color (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Advanced (7th grade and older) Tempera (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, Beginning (3-6th grade) Tempera (Blue); Megan Christensen, Advanced (7th grade and older) Tempera (Blue); Megan Christensen, Advanced (7th grade and older) Tempera (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Tempera (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Meme that you designed using any method (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Pen or pencil (Blue); Ella Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Pen or pencil (Blue); Hans Harder, Beginning (3-6th grade) Meme that you designed using any method (Blue); Zoe Nelson, Advanced (7th grade and older) Water color (Blue); Mya Sevals, Beginning (3-6th grade) Pastel (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, Beginning (3-6th grade) Crayon (Blue).

Arts and Crafts

Cheyennah Millermon, 9th-12th grade Holiday decoration (any holiday) (Blue); Savana Millermon, 9th-12th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Michael Sonnentag, 3rd-6th grade Creative wall hanging (Blue); August Holmen, 3rd-6th grade Holiday decoration (any holiday) (Blue); Shianne Hunt, 12-14 years old Ceramics figurines glazed or stained (Blue); Jocelyn Lemler, 3rd-6th grade Ceramics, figurines glazed or stained (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 12-14 years old Any other project completed (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 12-14 years old  Lego Kit (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 12-14 years old Holiday decoration (any holiday) (Blue); Shelby Pinder, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Sienna Pinder, 9th-12th grade Counted Cross Stitch (Blue); Abigail Sikora, 12-14 years old Any other project completed (Blue); Abigail Sikora, 12-14 years old Ceramics glazed item used out of doors (Blue); Gabrielle Sikora, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Megan Christensen, 12-14 years old Lego Kit (Blue); Megan Christensen, 12-14 years old Decorated T-shirt or sweatshirt on hanger (Blue); Michael Christensen, 3rd-6th grade Lego Kit (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 3rd-6th grade Pottery (any other) (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue); Zoe Nelson, 9th-12th grade Ceramics, figurines glazed or stained (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Creative wall hanging (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Decorative Pillow (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Ceramics glazed item kitchen (Blue); Bryce Schindler, 3rd-6th grade Creative wall hanging (Blue); Mya Sevals, 3rd-6th grade Pottery (any other) (Blue); Mya Sevals, 3rd-6th grade One scrapbook page, any theme (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, 3rd-6th grade Decorated T-shirt or sweatshirt on hanger (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch, 3rd-6th grade Any other project completed (Blue).

Photography

Morgan Wolf,  4 photos of different subjects (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Four photos of animals (color) (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Four photos of nature (color) (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Four photos of nature (B&W) (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Four photos of nature (color) (Blue); Shelby Pinder, Four photos of animals (B&W) (Blue); Sienna Pinder, Enlargement (Blue); Abigail Sikora, Four photos of nature (color) (Blue); Abigail Sikora, People with uncluttered background (color) (Blue); Abigail Sikora, Enlargement (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora,  Four photos of animals (B&W) (Blue); Jeffrey Sikora, Enlargement (Blue); Gabriella Wantoch,  Four photos of animals (color) (Blue).

Home Furnishings

Lyla Bjork, Wall hanging (Blue); Deegan McInnis,  Any other article for home use (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Room accessory for home (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Wall hanging (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Rug (Blue).

Houseplants and Plant Crafts

Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Foliage plant over 1 year old (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Vine plant over 1 year old (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Cut flower arrangement (Blue); Amelia Schmitt, 7th grade and older Foliage plant (Blue); Elizabeth Schmitt, 7th grade and older Foliage plant over 1 year old (Blue); Lyla Bjork, 7th grade and older Dish garden (Blue); Lyla Bjork, 7th grade and older Terrarium, must use enclosed container (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, 3rd-6th grade Vine type (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Dish garden (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Flowering type over 1 year old (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Vine type (Blue); Deegan McInni, 7th grade and older Foliage plant (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Flowering plant (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Dried floral arrangement (Blue); Deegan McInnis, 7th grade and older Artificial flower arrangement (Blue); Blake Sikora, 7th grade and older Flowering type over 1 year old (Blue); Sophia Martinson, 7th grade and older Dried arrangement – no silk flowers (Blue); Maya North, 3rd-6th grade Cut flower arrangement (Blue); Mya Sevals, 3rd-6th grade Dish garden (Blue).

Handyman

Jeffrey Sikora, A refinished, repaired, or constructed article for use in the home (Blue); Michael Christensen, A refinished, repaired, or constructed article for use in any other article of wood and other materials (Blue).

Electricity

Michael Christensen, Working with electricity (Blue); Michael Christensen, Behind the switch (Blue).

Wildlife Management

Lyla Bjork, Exhibit of 10 wildflowers native to WI (Blue); Maya North, Chart with tacks made by different fur bearing animals (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 5 handmade jigs (Blue); Lyla Bjork, Any other nature project (Blue); Ingrid Holmen, Environmental-Recycling Article or artwork  from discarded materials (Blue); Susan Holmen, Any other nature project (Blue); Deegan McInnis, Rocketry Single stage rocket (Blue); Maxwell Martinson, 5 hand-tied flies (Blue).

Open Class

Candice Aspen, Cultural Arts Watercolor (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers any other item (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers any other item (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers Flowering plant (Blue); Candice Aspen, Houseplants & Flowers Vine plant (Blue); Tricia Aspen, Cultural Arts any other item (Blue); Eska Dessie Bacha, Cultural Arts any other item (Blue); Jean Borseth, Foods—no limit, decorated Cake (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Landscape (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Cultural Arts Painting, oil or acrylic (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Color Architectural (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Color Animals (Blue); Carrie Christensen, Color Scenic (Blue); Mary Hagberg, Crocheting Afghan (Blue); Aimee Mikl, Sewing—no limit Quilt-machine quilted (Blue); Tiffany Schaffner, Foods—no limit Bread –1/2 loaf (Blue); Tiffany Schaffner, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Foods—no limit Coffee cake any kind—1/2 portion (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Food Preservation Jam/Jelly (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Cultural Arts Jewelry (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Home Furnishings Wall hanging (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Home Furnishings any other item (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Foods—no limit Quick bread—1/2 loaf (Blue); Cora Scharlau, Foods—no limit Cookies, plate of 3 (Blue); Tawna Sikora, People (color) (Blue); Tawna Sikora, Gardening, plate of 3 Rhubarb (Blue); Tawna Sikora, Cultural Arts Painting, oil or acrylic (Blue); Jane Sonnentag, Foods—no limit Decorated Cake (Blue); Marie Swartz, Foods—no limit Bars, plate of 3 (Blue); Marie Swartz, Foods—no limit Nationality cookie, plate of 3 (Blue); Marie Swartz, Foods—no limit Candy, plate of 3 (Blue); Marie Swartz, Food Preservation Beans (Blue); Marie Swartz, Food Preservation Pickles, relish or salsa (Blue); Marie Swartz, Food Preservation Tomato, whole, quartered or crushed (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Joseph Verdon, Cultural Arts Pen or pencil sketch (Blue); Will Wanish, Food Preservation Any other item (Blue).

GRAND CHAMPION — Anya Lange (on right), a member of the Cedarlings 4-H Club, won Grand Champion with her dairy colored breed Jersey heifer, Nova, at the Colfax Free Fair. Her sister, Marlies Lange, who won Reserve Champion dairy colored breed with her Jersey heifer, Moochi, is holding the ribbon. The girls’ mother said showing cattle is very much a family activity for the Lange family. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

DAIRY OPEN SHOW — Shelly Longdo of Colfax was one of the exhibitors at the Dunn County Dairy Open Show at the Colfax Free Fair. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph

Posted in Colfax, Elk Mound, Messenger News, News

Leave a Comment