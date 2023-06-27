Yarn Yak Award new at this year’s St. Croix County Fair

GLENWOOD CITY — There is a new award at the St. Croix County Fair this year, July 19-23, 2023. The “Yarn Yak Award” will be presented to the Best of Show in the Open Class Knitting and Crocheting Department (127). The Best of Show ribbon will be presented to an exhibit judged to be the “Best” of the knitting and crocheting in Open Class, and is sponsored by The Stash, located at 790 Main St. in Baldwin, WI.

The Stash is a “bistitchual” yarn shop. No matter what stick you stitch with, everyone at any stitch level is welcome. The Stash offers classes and monthly Social Stitching along with an “always open” stitching space – The Stitch Pen. The Pen is a great place to meet other stitchers, hang out, work on your current project, get help if some stitch is giving you trouble or you just need companionship with other creative people. Pattern books, yarn, and any supply you may need are available in the store, as well as advice on finishing what you are working on. Maybe you just need inspiration for next year’s exhibit for the St. Croix County Fair, everything is waiting for you at The Stash.

Stitching together is a perfect way to enjoy the company of other stitchers, share ideas and a great way to contribute to our county. Each year The Stash sponsors a local charity and asks for contributions of knitted and/or crocheted items. For 2023, the charity was Turning Point, Western Wisconsin’s only domestic and sexual abuse crisis shelter. Our family of stitchers have been busy stitching various items to be donated to Turning Point. If you’re not a stitcher, you can help with a monitary donation to help with supplies for these items.

Stop in and check out all the squishy, yarny goodness and find the perfect fiber for your next St. Croix County Fair project or just to see what they have to offer.

The Stash is proud to sponsor the “Yarn Yak Award” at the St Croix County Fair this year!