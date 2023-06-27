Compensation for new GC superintendent nears 200K

GLENWOOD CITY — Patrick Olson, Glenwood City School District’s newly hired superintendent, will receive nearly $200,000 in annual compensation.

According to financial information requested by the Tribune Press Reporter, the Glenwood City Board of Education approved a salary of $145,000 per year for Olson with an additional $53,200 in benefits which will bring his first-year’s total compensation to $198,200.

According to Salary.com, the average school superintendent salary in Wisconsin is $171,609 as of May 25, 2023, but the range typically falls between $140,186 and $207,070.

Glenwood City’s outgoing administrator, Tim Johnson, received a salary of $153,812 this past year with an additional $53,056 in fringe benefits according to financial data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s website.

Olson, who has several years of administrative experience having served as the superintendent for both the Prairie Farm and New Richmond school districts, will officially assume his duties as district administrator on July 1st.

The district also released the names of the other three finalists that were interviewed June 15 for the superintendent’s position.

They were: Matthew Smith, director of secondary education for the Kaukauna (WI) Area School District; Randy Bergan, district administrator of the Prentice (WI) School District; and Jason LeMay, district administrator for the Pardeeville (WI) Area School District.