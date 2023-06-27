Colfax Sportsmen’s Scholastic Action Shooting Team competes in state shoot

Colfax Sportsmen’s Club’s Scholastic Action Shooting Team came home with medals from it’s Father’s Day weekend trip to Ozaukee County. The team competed in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program’s (SASP) Wisconsin State Shoot, located at the Saukville Gun Club.

Jason Weller was the team’s top shooter during the three day event. He took second place overall in both iron sighted rimfire rifle and in pistol caliber carbine (PCC). He placed third overall in optic sighted rimfire pistol.

First place was won by the team’s PCC Open Squad. An open squad is composed of athletes of different age and experience levels. Colfax’ squad members are Weller, Alex Johnson, Evelyn Doyle and Kimberly Krista.

Colfax’ Varsity Optic Pistol Squad nailed down second place among varsity squads. Squad members were Weller, Krista, Nevan Nosker and Nathaniel Nosker.

Not to be left out of the accolades, Colfax’ Rookie squad claimed second place in optic sighted rimfire rifle. Squad members are Edward Doyle, Emmett Lor, Trizdin Fransway and Camilla Doyle.

Wisconsin State Shoot is the largest Scholastic Action Shooting Program state match in the country, according to Richard Leach, SASP national director. He said the Texas program has more shooters than Wisconsin does, but Wisconsin sends more athletes to the state match.

Nationally the program is 58% male, 42% percent female, Leach said. Colfax’ state contingent was 46% female, according to Jim Nosker, head coach.

In action shooting athletes fire at a series of five steel targets. Their time for each of their five runs at a particular array, or stage, are recorded. The four fastest runs are added up to yield their total time for that stage. There are four different stages at each shoot. Times for each stage are added to give the athlete’s, or squad’s total time. The fastest time wins.

Scholastic Action Shooting is open to any student through grade 12, with the primary requirement being that they have to be big enough and mature enough to be able to handle their firearm safely, Nosker said. He added that the team always welcomes new athletes and that no prior shooting experience is necessary.

Scholastic Action Shooting stresses safety. Athletes always have a coach next to them when on the firing line and both eye and ear protection are mandatory. According to Leach, shooting sports are safer than recreational walking.

Colfax’ team trains at the Colfax/Dunn County Shooting Sports Complex, E8498 810th Ave. Team information is available at the club’s website http://colfaxsportsmensclub.com/.