Boyceville school board accepts elementary principal’s resignation

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — From CESA 11 she came and to CESA 11 she will return.

The resignation of Tiffany Creek Elementary principal DeeAnn (Thompson) Sol was accepted by the Boyceville Community School District’s Board of Education at its Wednesday evening, June 21 regular meeting held in the TCE Media Center.

Sol served as an educational consultant with CESA 11 before becoming TCE principal in July of 2020. She will rejoin CESA 11 in a leadership role. Sol’s final day in the Boyceville school district is this Friday, June 30.

The search for her replacement is already underway.

“It has been a great privilege to work for the BCSD for the past three years,” Sol wrote in her resignation letter to Superintendent Nick Kaiser and school board members.

“I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from many dedicated and dynamic educators, administrators, and support staff during this time. I want to thank the school board and Mr. Kaiser for their continued support throughout my tenure; staring a new career in a new district during a pandemic is definitely an experience I would not recommend, but I was fortunate to have many individuals to reach out to for guidance and mentorship,” she continued.

“I have enjoyed my time here as an employee working for such supportive families and students, and look forward to being a community member with a child who will likely attend TCE in the future. I am also excited to be continuing my career in education, while having more flexibility and time with my family,” she concluded.

In another personnel matter, the board also accepted the resignation of custodian Jennifer Boldt.

Patrick Gretzlock, middle school/high school principal, updated board members on the impact of the school’s new intervention program that was implemented in mid-April to assist students that were struggling academically. When the program began, there were 68 high school students (nearly 35 percent of the student body) failing 112 courses. By the end of the school year (June 1), those numbers had dropped dramatically to 27 students (just under 14 percent) with 56 failing grades.

In her final report to the board, Principal Sol highlighted several end-of-the-year celebrations which included the top Wellness Walkers, top readers, the principal’s honor roll recipients BE team members and those staff members that were retiring and resigning.

Sol also informed members of the new graphics that had been installed in the cafeteria, outside the south side of the gymnasium, the TCE office door and the TCE entry wall.

She also stated that summer school began June 13 with over 50 TCE students signed up to attend.

Board members heard the end-of-the-year summary for the Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) program. In its seventh year of use in the district, the program looks at the success in attaining stated objectives in math and reading for students in kindergarten through third grades.

In other action, the board approved the renewal of its high school membership in the WIAA for the 2023-24 school year and an overnight field trip to Willow River State Park for the FFA officers.

The board did meet in closed session to discuss 2023-24 staffing and compensation as well as conduct exit interviews but did not take any official action after reconvening into open session.