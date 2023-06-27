$40,000 in meat animal sales at Colfax FFA Alumni Auction

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The sale of meat animals raised for 4-H and FFA projects sold at the Colfax FFA Alumni Auction at the Colfax Free Fair on Sunday, June 18, totaled a little over $40,000.

All together, 22 animals were sold, including 13 pigs (seven market barrows and six market gilts), seven beef steers and two sheep.

At the 2022 Colfax Alumni Auction, the sale of meat animals brought nearly $27,000.

All together, 18 animals were sold in 2022, including 11 market barrows and gilts, six beef cattle and one sheep.

Prices for the pigs at the 2023 auction ranged from $3 per pound to $4.25 per pound.

Weights for the pigs ranged from 217 pounds to 309 pounds.

Prices for the beef cattle ranged from $2.25 per pound to $3.75 per pound.

Weights of the steers ranged from 920 pounds to 1,585 pounds.

The two market wethers each weighed 110 pounds. One sold for $3.50 per pound, and the other sold for $4.50 per pound.

The sale total for meat animals in 2021 was $21,750, or about $6,000 less than 2022 and a little over half the sale total in 2023.

In 2020, the Colfax Free Fair was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, 21 animals sold for $19,000.

In 2016, 38 animals sold for a little more than $25,000.

The 2023 auction also included a number of donated items that brought in money for the Colfax FFA Alumni, including six goats, concrete pig and hen lawn ornaments, 10 tons of distiller’s grain, an assortment of flowering hanging baskets, chocolate chip cookies and pizza from A Little Slice of Italy, and various gift baskets donated by local crafters and other businesses.

Here are the results of the auction:

• Jeffrey Sikora, son of Tawna and Tim Sikora, and a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, sold his market barrow weighing 297 pounds to Synergy Cooperative for $3 per pound.

• Tyler Albricht, son of Justin and Nicole Albricht, and a member of the 22er’s 4-H Club, sold his beef steer weighing 1,504 pounds to Synergy Cooperative for $2.50 per pound.

• Cheyennah Millermon, daughter of Ken and Terra Millermon, and a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, sold her market wether weighing 110 pounds to Synergy Cooperative for $3.50 per pound.

• Jonah Harder, son of Joshua Harder, and a member of the 22er’s 4-H Club, sold his market gilt weighing 241 pounds to Harder’s Fine Woodwork for $3.75 per pound.

• Maxwell Martinson, son of Staci and Brent Martinson, and a member of the Sand Creek Pipers 4-H Club, sold his market barrow weighing 233 pounds to Security Bank for $3.50 per pound.

• John Riebe, son of Dave and Jenny, Riebe, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his beef steer weighing 1,334 pounds to the Hoof and Paw Veterinary Clinic for $2.75 per pound.

• Nate Edwards, son of Dave and Tina Edwards, and a member of the Livestock Breed Organization, sold his market gilt weighing 220 pounds to Gotham Construction for $3.50 per pound.

• Hunter Roberts, son of Flint Roberts, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his market barrow weighing 270 pounds to Greener Acres Agronomy for $3.75 per pound.

• Amelia Schmitt, daughter of Ken and Laura Schmitt, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her beef steer weighing 1,008 pounds to the Colfax Animal Hospital for $2.25 per pound.

• Jordynn Kragness, daughter of Dustin and Erica Kragness, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her market gilt weighing 248 pounds to Sundstrom Agitation for $3.75 per pound.

• Ella Harder, daughter of Janelle and Jacob Harder, and a member of the 22er’s 4-H Club, sold her market barrow weighing 217 pounds to Peggy and Brian Johnson for $3.75 per pound.

• Connor Albricht, son of Jody and JeanieAlbricht, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his beef steer weighing 1,444 pounds to Security Bank for $3.25 per pound.

• Blake Sikora, son of Tawna, and Tim Sikora, and a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, sold his market gilt weighing 244 pounds to the Hoof and Paw Veterinary Clinic for $3 per pound.

• Maveric Suvada, son of Eric and Tami Suvada, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his market guilt weighing 285 pounds to Denmark Dairy for $3.50 per pound.

• Addysyn Durand-Goldsmith, daughter of Jody and Jeanie Albricht, and a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold her beef steer weighing 1,572 pounds to GP Excavating for $3.25 per pound.

• Abigail Sikora, daughter of Tawna and Tim Sikora, and a member of the Howard-Wheaton, 4-H Club, sold her market barrow weighing 281 pounds to CAL Packers for $3.50 per pound.

• Kennedy Shane, daughter, of Matt and DaLonna Shane, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her market wether weighing 110 pounds to Mom’s Restaurant for $4.50 per pound.

• Jakob Albricht, son of Justin and Nicole Albricht, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his beef steer weighing 1,585 pounds to Senn Blacktop for $3.75 per pound.

• Gabrielle Sikora, daughter of Tawna and Tim Sikora, and a member of the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club, sold her market barrow weighing 269 pounds to CAL Packers for $3.25 per pound.

• Hans Harder, son of Janelle and Jacob Harder, and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his market barrow weighing 282 pounds to the the Brunners for $3.50 per pound.

• Allison Schmitt, daughter of Ken and Laura Schmitt, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold her beef steer weighing 920 pounds to H & H Plumbing for $2.50 per pound.

• Chase Albricht, son of Nick Albricht, and Katie Burrington, and a member of the 22er’s 4-H Club, sold his market gilt weighing 309 pounds to the Hoof and Paw Veterinary Clinic for $4.25 per pound.