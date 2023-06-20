Patrick Olson selected as new GCSD superintendent

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — A familar face has been chosen to lead the Glenwood City School District.

Patrick Olson was selected as the new Glenwood City schools superintendent following a closed executive session Monday, June 19.

Olson, who begins his new duties July 1, will replace Tim Johnson who resigned last month.

Olson was a teacher at the Glenwood City Elementary before leaving to move into school administration. He served as the superintendent for the Prairie Farm and New Richmond School Districts before returning to Glenwood City this past year as the high school business and marketing teacher.

Olson, along with his family, is a resident of the Glenwood City school district. His wife, Holly is currently a phy-ed teacher in the district as well.

Despite a request by the Tribune Press Reporter, neither the specifics of Olson’s contract and benefits nor the names of the three other finalists for superintendent were provided prior to Tuesday morning’s printing deadline.