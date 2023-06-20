Millermon attends 4-H’s Citizen Washington Focus

by Savanna Millermon

During the first week of July 2022, I was able to attend a 4-H trip called Citizenship Washington Focus. Each county in Wisconsin was allowed to send 2 delegates for the trip where we spent a week in Washington, D.C. The trip’s goal was to immerse ourselves in our country’s political process and learn how to become involved in our local communities. West Virginia, Missouri, Kansas, Ohio, and Washington had also sent 4-H delegates and we were separated into groups to discuss topics that were important to us.

In our groups, we held civil discourse discussions about various hot-topic issues that affected us and those around us. This taught us how to respect one person’s opinion, even if it is different from ours. As you can imagine, there were varying opinions on all topics due to different upbringings, lifestyles, and just general geographic locations.

During our week stay, we explored most of our nation’s monuments, and museums, and talked with Senator Tammy Baldwin and Senator Ron Johnson’s staff members. We were asked to bring up one question to discuss with them and my topic was about special education in the school system. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s staff members mentioned that she was working on a bill to increase special education funding. The best part of the trip; however, was watching the 4th of July fireworks at our nation’s capital.

I made friends from across the state and country because of this 4-H experience. We, especially, bonded over laughing at each other’s accents. I still believe that I say bag correctly and they are wrong.

We were reminded throughout the whole trip of 4-H’s pledge: “I use my head for clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health for better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” and why it was created. We used our heads to express our opinions freely and to respect others. Our heart was used to love, laugh and care about the people we met. We used our hands by bringing back ideas to our community. Our mental health by actively listening and being heard with respect.

I have been in 4-H for about eight years and have enjoyed many different opportunities. I learned how to sew and speak in front of large groups, and I was even a part of a play that earned its way down to the Wisconsin State Fair. There are also many different trips available to 4-H members. If you are interested in 4-H, contact your county’s extension office to help pick a club that would be a good fit.