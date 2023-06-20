City Council hears many reports

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The City Council heard from several department heads about current items of city business. First to speak was Librarian Rochel Karlson, who spoke about the new AWE Learning System recently installed at the library. She noted that the system did not allow Internet access.

Karlson pointed out several upcoming events hosted by the library including outdoor games at Hinman Park on June 22 and “Talewise, the Science Superheroes,” on July 12 and Snake, Rattle and Roll on July 28.

City Public Works Director David Caress spoke about hiring a company to come and inspect and operate the turn valves in the water mains. He said that working the values is required by the state and they should be worked every five years. “They will be able to tell if valves are able to be worked.” He also noted that his department has spent a considerable amount of time working with NextGen on their underground cable installation.

Caress also noted that the swimming pool has been cleaned and is open. City Clerk/Treasurer noted that swimming lessons started on Monday with 110 people enrolled.

Fire Chief Greg Holden spoke to the Council about the amount of repair that the department has been doing to their first line pumper. He mentioned that the pump transmission had to be replaced, several gaskets and a six inch value was replaced and now the priming system is in need of work at a cost of $4,506. Holden spoke about this pumper, being a 1996, and he is looking at the possibility of a used engine that is now available from a Minnesota department.

The council approved a site plan for both Mike Barstad and James Johnston for the construction of new buildings. They also approved the appointment of Brandon Cassellius and Jim Ross as alternate members on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

They also approved the renewal of 2023-2024 liquor, tobacco and Operator’s License applications. In total 65 people were granted Operator’s Licenses.

During the public comments of the meeting, the mayor read a comment from Anna Mewis who stated: “I just wanted to thank you for the opportunity to serve on the Planning Commission Board. I found out from the City website that my term had ended. I also learned that others were asked to serve another term, while I was not. Just curious as to why that was the case and why no one informed me that my term was ending.”

Mayor Unruh stated that the council customary does not make explanations on the public comments, but did explain how they made the choice.