Boyceville Police Report, handgun stolen then recovered

During his monthly report to the Boyceville Village Board, Police Chief Greg Lamkin pointed out four of the significant cases his department handled in the month of May. These four were part of the 163 calls for service they had in May and that was almost doubled the number of calls in April.

A victim reported to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office that a handgun was stolen. Lamkin gathered additional information and learned it was stolen when the lady left her vehicle open and unattended for about 20 minutes.

The weapon was later recovered and the victim chose to not pursue criminal charges.

The Police Chief is advising everyone not to leave their vehicles unlock, especially with loaded firearms inside.

A couple of Domestic Disturbances were noted on the police chief’s report to the village board including that he was dispatched to a suspicious phone call complaint. After arriving at the scene, Lamkin wrote that he investigated and arrested one subject for reckless injury to a child. An additional investigation was conducted and numerous other felony charges were referred to the DA’s office for review.

In another case officer David Vodenlich took a complaint of domestic abuse. The victim met with the chief and provided additional information and the two police officers took the suspect into custody and charges have been referred to the DA’s office.

Lamkin also reported a theft on a gas drive-off that was reported. A suspect was identified and charged with retail theft.

In other items of police activity that were reported to the village board included a statement about the crossing guards. Lamkin said that “the school year ended and our crossing guard staff are phenomenal. They work in all kinds of Wisconsin weather.”