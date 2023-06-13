Anchor Of Hope, Emerald to celebrate Juneteenth

At Anchor Of Hope a new church plant in Emerald, WI we have been focusing on building community. We just finished a 5 week Pizza and Proverbs study in the Emerald Community Park on Monday nights and look forward to starting our Bibles and Burgers study on JUNETEENTH (June 19th, 2023).

The BBQ will start at 5:30 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. presentation about our national holiday Juneteenth at the Faith Family UMC church in Emerald. Anchor of Hope is a Recovery based church which believes that we are all in recovery at some point in our lives, we have discussions about grief, trauma, mental health, addictions (alcohol, drugs, food), all over inclusion, and so much more. We are a group of individuals that are working toward bringing together like minded individuals to work toward a more just world.

At Anchor of Hope we talk about our recovery as a lifestyle and building a community that can offer Grace, open minds and open hearts to others. All are welcome!

Check us out at Anchor of Hope on Facebook or our website. Especially come and check out our Juneteenth celebration and celebrate with us.

Juneteenth may be a new federal holiday, but it’s a day with deep roots in American history and tradition. It commemorates the day that news of freedom reached the last enslaved people in Galveston, TX on June 19th, 1865 — more than two and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

On June 19th we will enjoy community, music, poetry, black history, and deepen our connections over food and conversations. We will reflect on our history and we will recommit to our future.

If you want to build community with local friends who value justice, diversity, and nonviolence, look for us on Facebook or send an email to: anchorofhope@gmail.com. We’d love to get to know you!