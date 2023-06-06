St. Croix County invites input on service and budget planning for health and human services

New Richmond, WI — St. Croix County residents are invited to provide input on the 2024 service and budget planning for the County’s Health and Human Services Department on June 21. This is an open public participation process by the St. Croix County Health and Human Services (HHS) Board.

• June 21, 2023

• 5 pm

• St. Croix County Government Center – County Board Room – 1101 Carmichael Road Hudson, WI 54016

If an accommodation with sign language or interpreter service is required, please call 715-246-8235 before the meeting so accommodations can be made.

How to Participate

Residents can provide input in-person, or by written comment through mail or email.

In-person Comments

There will be time for input during the public comment section at the beginning of the HHS Board meeting on June 21. The meeting begins at 5pm and is held in the County Board Room of the St. Croix County Government Center in Hudson.

Written Comments

Residents can submit written comments by mail and email as an alternative to attending in-person. Comments sent by mail should be sent by June 15, and addressed to:

St. Croix County Health and Human Services, (Attn: Colleen Linder)

1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond, WI, 54017

Comments can also be emailed to colleen.linder@sccwi.gov