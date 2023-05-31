Rasmussen, Wold earn return trips to state track meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

CAMERON — For a second consecutive year, senior Haylie Rasmussen and junior Caden Wold will be the Boyceville Bulldogs representatives at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships this Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3 at the Veterans Memorial Complex on the UW-La Crosse campus.

Both Bulldog athletes won a first place at the 2023 WIAA Division 3 sectional meet held Thursday, May 25 at Cameron High School to earn their state berths.

In the final athletic event of her high school career, Haylie Rasmussen will once again be vying for a state title in the girls’ division 3 high jump competition. She earned that honor by clearing a personal best of five feet four inches at Thursday’s meet in Cameron. She beat Fall Creek junior Evelyn Bergeron by an inch. Rasmussen also competed in the triple jump where she finished 12th with a leap of 32’ 5.75”.

Fellow senior Abbygail Schlough also put her talents to the test in a pair of sectional events. Schlough placed eighth in the pole vault to score a team point after going 8’ 6” and was ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 33’ 3”. Unfortunately, she saw her high school athletic career end there as only the top four place finishers in each event advanced to this weekend’s state meet.

The girls’ third and final competitor in Cameron was junior Jaden Stevens. She ran to a seventh place showing in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.53.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 4×400 meter relay team of Jaden Stevens, Halle Tonn, Ashlyn Maska, and Haylie Rasmussen shaved off seven seconds from its best time and finished sixth.

As a team, the Boyceville girls finished 16th out of the 33 teams that scored. Fall Creek won the girls’ race with 93.50 points.

Caden Wold went 22’ 6.75” in Thursday’s sectional long jump to break his own school record, set just a few weeks ago, and finished in first place. Wold also competed in the triple jump where he took fifth with a jump of 43’ 7.5”. Because there is an automatic qualifier for all athletes that finish with a top eight performance in the state, Wold will also compete in the state triple jump as his sectional leap was the sixth best in Division 3 competitions that day.

Junior Peter Wheeldon’s quest to earn a state berth came up short. He placed sixth in the 400 meters with a time of :52.36 and was eighth in the 200 meters after a run of :24.33.

With just Wold and Wheeldon scoring, the Boyceville boys finished with 17 points to place 16th like the ladies. There were 34 boys’ teams that scored points with Fall Creek taking the title with 57 points just four ahead of runner-up Glenwood City.