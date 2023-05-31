Drinking water screening clinics scheduled for St. Croix County residents

The first, St. Croix County sponsored, free nitrate screening clinic of 2023 will be offered at the Agriculture Service & Education Center, 1960 8th Ave, Baldwin, WI 54002 on Wednesday, June 14th from 1:00 – 5:00 pm.

If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even if you do not observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of your drinking water. The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women and children under the age of 6 months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.

The nitrate screening results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret the results. The clinic is open to St. Croix County residents who are interested in testing their private well or public supply drinking water for nitrates. Participants are asked to bring in about eight ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic event. It is it is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample.