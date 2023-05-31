Bulldogs send three girls, two boys on to sectional track meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — Competing in the WIAA Division 3 regional track and field meet at Colfax High School Monday, May 22, the Boyceville Bulldogs finished the competition with five athletes – three girls and two boys – qualifying for the sectional meet which was held in Cameron three days later.

The top four place finishers in each event at the regional competition advanced to that sectional meet Thursday, May 25 while the top eighth places earned team points.

Both the Boyceville girls’ and boys’ teams finished seventh out of the 12 teams that competed in the Colfax regional. The girls tallied 47.5 points while the boys finished with 43 points. Fall Creek won both team titles. The Cricket gals amassed 186.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up and Dunn-St. Croix champion Mondovi who finished with 83 points. The Fall Creek boys scored 135 points to best runner-up Glenwood City by 20 points.

In her quest to return to state, senior Haylie Rasmussen cleared a personal best of 5’3” to win the regional high jump competition. She also moved on in the triple jump with a jump of 32’ 0.5” to place third.

Fellow senior Abbygail Schlough also qualified for the sectional competition in two events. Schlough garnered fourth-place finishes in both the pole vault (eight feet) and triple jump (31’ 8”). She also scored a team point with an eighth-place finish in the 300 meter low hurdles (:56.65).

Junior Jaden Stevens grabbed the Lady Bulldogs’ third sectional-qualifying berth by placing second in the 400 meter dash. Stevens ran a silver-medal time of 1:03.83.

The girls’ 4×400 m relay squad ran a 4:28.77 to finish fourth and advance to the Cameron meet. The 4×100 m relay team placed eighth.

Scoring team points but unable to extend their seasons were freshmen Halle Tonn and Brylee Steven who finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the pole vault, freshman Ashlyn Maska who finished eighth in the 800 meters and the ladies 4×200 m relay which placed seventh.

Juniors Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon were sectional qualifiers in a pair of events for the Boyceville boys.

Wold won both the long and triple jump competitions at the regional meet. He got near his school-record distance in the long jump to win with a leap of 22’ 2.5” and had the top triple jump with a distance of 43’ 10”. Wold just missed qualifying in a third event – the 100 meters. After turning in the fastest time in the prelims, Wold false-started in the finals and was disqualified.

Wheeldon copped a pair of sprint medals taking second place in the 400 meters with a time of :52.63 and ran a :23.57 to take third in the 200 meters.

Unable to advance but earning some team points for Bulldog boys were senior Dean Olson who placed eighth in the pole vault and junior JJ Kurschner, who finished seventh in the 100 meter. The 4×400 and 4×200 m relays finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Boyceville

Boys’

Other

Individual

Results:

Discus:

16. Brandon Dunn, 99’ 3”; 29. Jacob Wheeler, 62’ 2”; 100

m

High

Hurdles:

10. Avery Iverson, :22.25; 1,600

m:

13. Mark Knopps, 5:24.75; 19. Aidan Madison, 6:29.42; 20. Forest Bettendorf, 6:30.59; 400

m:

15. Marik Ebensperger, 1:01.94; 300

m

Intermediate

Hurdles:

10. Jon Madison, :50.59; 200

m: 17. Jacob Wheeler, :28.04; Long

Jump:

13. Michael Montgomery, 16’ 8.75”; 19. JJ Kurschner, 15’ 6.5”; Shot

Put:

15. Brandon Dunn, 37’ 7.5”; 22. Mark Knopps, 33’ 5”; 27. Jacob Wheeler, 30’ 7.5”.

Boyceville

Girls’

Other

Individual

Results:

High

Jump:

Shot

Put:

24. Ashley Prestrud, 20’ 2.5”; 100

m:

9. Chelsi Holden, :13.95; 22. Brylee Stevens, :15.53; 200

m:

18. Karen Schaff, :31.61; 25. Ashley Prestrud, :35.17; Discus:

21. Sage Schladweiler, 55’ 9”; 26. Ashley Prestrud, 48’ 8”.