Bulldogs nipped by Cards, pummel Wolves on diamond

After scoring a dramatic 9-8 win in Glenwood City to start last week, the Boyceville baseball team also split another pair of conference road games.

Taking a 13-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning just a day after rallying for a big win in Glenwood City, Boyceville surrendered nine runs to host Spring Valley in the bottom half of the inning to lose 14-13.

But, the Bulldogs rebounded and picked up their second Dunn-St. Croix win of the week with a 15-2 thrashing of the Elmwood-Plum City Wolves in Plum City.

Boyceville closed out the conference and regular season with a home game versus Colfax Monday, May 22. The Bulldogs, who received the number 10 seed, will travel to Durand to take on the number 7-seeded Panthers of Durand-Arkansaw this Thursday, May 25 in the opening round of WIAA Division 3 regional competition.

Spring Valley

Boyceville got off to a quick start in Spring Valley last Tuesday, May 16 as it plated six runs in its first at bat.

The host Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second as the Bulldogs added another run in the top of the second to hold a 7-3 advantage.

The visitors lead grew to 10-3 with a pair of runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Spring Valley made it 10-5 with a pair of sixth-inning runs.

Boyceville plated three runs in its final at bat to push its lead to 13-5.

The Cardinals, however, exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk away with a 14-13 win.

“Less than 24 hours of pure shock and celebration, baseball showed it can be a heartless villain,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild. “Our guys were still excited from the previous game and came out fired up. We were hitting the ball well and Carson Roemhild pitched an amazing game for six innings.”

“Going into the 7th we were up 13-5 on Spring Valley. I would love to say we came out of this game feeling good for our final two games and playoffs, but that is not the case at all,” added Roemhild. “Just like the night before, Spring Valley showed they weren’t just going to accept being defeated. They hit the ball hard and we didn’t make plays. Whether it was not fielding the ball clean, grooving fastballs, walking guys, or letting the pitch get by us, we did whatever we could to let Spring Valley feel how we felt the night before.”

Spring Valley finished with a 15 to 11 edge in hitting.

Chase Hollister, Nick Olson and Paul Kurschner each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.

Carson Roemhild pitched six solid innings as he allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out ten without a walk but finished with a no decision. In the seventh, Zach Hellendrung could not get an out allowing seven runs on five hits and walked two before giving way to Wyatt Sell who allowed another hit and two runs and three walks to take the pitching loss.

Elmwood-Plum City

In a Thursday, May 18 conference game in Plum City, Bulldogs pitcher Devin Halama allowed just a pair of runs on two hits while the offense cranked out ten hits for a 15-2, five-inning shellacking of the Elmwood-Plum City Wolves.

“I thought we really came out and played well against EPC,” said Coach Roemhild. “It started with pitching and Devin Halama was really on. I think he threw about 60 pitches in 5 innings, which means he was doing his job throwing strikes and we were backing him up on defense. Offensively everybody was getting hits and I really liked our aggression on the base paths.”

Halama’s mound win included seven strikeouts without a walk.

Zach Hellendrung, Nick Olson and Chase Hollister each had a pair of hits which included a double for Olson and Hollister. Olson also finished with a pair of RBIs as did Halama.

The Bulldogs scored runs in all five innings – two in the first and fifth innings, three in the second, seven in the third and a run in the fourth frame.