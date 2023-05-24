Boyceville’s Rasmussen repeats as high jump champion at D-SC conference track meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

DURAND — Boyceville senior Haylie Rasmussen won her second straight conference high jump championship at the 2023 Dunn-St. Croix Conference Track and Field meet held at Bauer Built Sports Complex in Durand last Tuesday, May 16.

Under a bright blue sky and pleasant weather conditions, Rasmussen delivered a season-best jump of 5’ 1” to beat Durand sophomore Addison Auth by a mere inch to retain the conference gold.

Rasmussen added points to her team’s tally with a fifth in the triple jump (32’ 5.5”) and a sixth-place finish in the long jump (14’ 9.5”).

As it turned out, Rasmussen’s high jump win was the Bulldogs’ only gold-medal finish of the day.

Both the Boyceville girls and boys finished sixth in the eight-team meet. The Lady Bulldogs totaled 69 points while the boys scored 49.5 points. The top eight place finishers in each event earned team points.

Elk Mound won the boys’ team title with 184 points and Mondovi repeated as the girls’ champion after tallying 145 points.

Senior Abbygail Schlough and junior Jaden Stevens each scored points in a pair of events.

Schlough vaulted eight feet to take third in the pole vault and placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32’ 5.5”. Stevens placed seventh in the 400 m (1:05.53) and eighth in the 200 m (:29.82).

Freshman Halle Tonn took second in the pole vault by clearing eight feet six inches while fellow freshman Brylee Stevens placed seventh in the pole vault with a jump of seven feet.

The culmination of the meet did not disappoint as the girls’ 4×400 meter relay team comprised of senior Haylie Rasmussen, junior Jaden Stevens and freshmen Ashlyn Maska and Halle Tonn ran a person best time of 4:29.70 to finish second.

The ladies 4×200 m and 4×100 m relays finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In addition, Ashlyn Maska coped a fifth in the 1,600 m run while another freshman Avery Iverson came in seventh in the 100 m high hurdles.

Juniors Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon placed in three events each to account for 32 of the boys’ team points.

Wold nearly earned Boyceville’s second gold medal in the long jump as he flew 21 feet 11.25 inches to finish in second place by only a quarter of an inch to Elmwood-Plum City senior Trevor Asher who won with a leap of 21 feet 11.5 inches. He ran a :11.77 in the 100 meters to place third and in just his second week of competing in the high jump, soared 5’ 10” to finish in fourth.

The defending conference champion in the 200 meters, Peter Wheeldon finished fifth in this year’s final with a time of :25.50. He ran a :52.00 to take second in the 400 meters, finishing behind Glenwood City senior JJ Williams who established a new conference record with a run of :50.10. Wheeldon also placed eighth in the 800 meters.

Senior Dean Olson placed third in the pole vault (9’ 6”), junior JJ Kurschner finished sixth in the 200 meters and sophomore Michael Montgomery placed eighth in the long jump as did senior Brandon Dunn in the shot put.

The boys’ 4×200 m and 4×400 m relays both finished sixth and the 4×800 team placed seventh.

The Bulldogs competed in the WIAA Division 3 Colfax Regional this past Monday, May 22. The top four place winner from each event will advance to Thursday’s sectional meet in Cameron.

Boyceville Boys’ Results (includes each event winner)

4×800 m Relay: 1. Glenwood City, 8:59.36; 110 m High Hurdles: 1. Jarod Falkner (Mondovi), :16.22; 100 m: Keinin Miller (Elk Mound), :11.54; 3. Caden Wold, :11.77; 1,600 m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), 4:50.93; 11. Mark Knopps, 5:29.67; 16. Forest Bettendorf, 6:29.03; 4×200 m Relay: 1. Glenwood City, 1:36.91; 6. Boyceville (Michael Montgomery, JJ Kurschner, Dean Olson, Jon Madison), 1:44.06; 400 m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), :50.10; 2. Peter Wheeldon, :52.00; 12. Dean Olson, :59.31; 14. Marik Ebensperger, 1:01.70; 4×100 m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, :44.50; 300 m Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Jarod Falkner (Mondovi), :43.41; 800 m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), 2:06.82; 8, Peter Wheeldon, 2:17.10; 13. Michael Montgomery, 2:32.41; 15. Marik Ebensperger, 2:40.67; 200 m: 1. Keinin Miller (Elk Mound), :23.05; 5. Peter Wheeldon, :25.56; 6. JJ Kurschner, :25.62; 3,200 m: 1. Landon Clark (Mondovi), 10:11.30; 4×400 m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 3:43.26; 6. Boyceville (Michael Montgomery, Dean Olson, Jon Madison, Aidan Madison), 4:07.48; High Jump: 1. Grandt Mueller (Elk Mound), 6’; 4. Caden Wold, 5’ 10”; Pole Vault: 1. Blake Wakeling (GC), 13’; 3. Dean Olson, 9’ 6”; Long Jump: 1. Trevor Asher (Elmwood-Plum City), 21’ 11.5”; 2. Caden Wold, 21’ 11.25”; 8. Michael Montgomery, 17’ 3.75”; 11. JJ Kurschner, 16’; Triple Jump: 1. Trevor Asher (Elmwood-Plum City), 43’ 4.25”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt (GC), 151’ 2”; 17. Brandon Dunn, 87’ 1”; Shot Put: 1. Nick Hierlmeier (GC), 45’ 10”; 8. Brandon Dunn, 38’ 9.75”; 15. Mark Knopps, 34’ 6.5”; 16. Jacob Wheeler, 34’ 1.5”.

Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Elk Mound 184, 2. Glenwood City 152, 3. Mondovi 96.5, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 68.5, 5. Spring Valley 54, 6. Boyceville 49.5, 7. Colfax 47, 8. Durand 42.5.

Boyceville Girls’ Results (includes each event winner)

4x 800 m Relay: 1. Colfax, 10:37.25; 100 m High Hurdles: 1. Ava Gray (Mondovi), :16.54; 7. Avery Iverson, :22.50; 100 m: 1. Kendall Hagness, (Durand-Arkansaw), :12.68; 1,600 m: 1. Molly Heidorn (Colfax), 5:19.37; 5. Ashlyn Maska, 6:20.73; 4×200 m relay: 1. Elmwood-Plum City, 1:51.77; 4. Boyceville (Halle Tonn, Karen Schaff, Chelsi Holden, Abbygail Schlough), 2:00.98; 400 m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand-Arkansaw), :59.32; 7. Jaden Stevens, 1:05.53; 4×100 m Relay: 1. Mondovi, :53.30; 5. Boyceville (Brylee Stevens, Chelsi Holden, Avery Iverson, Hallie Tonn), :57.28; 300 m Low Hurdles: 1. Ava Gray (Mondovi), :49.23; 800 m: 1. Courtney Stadter (Mondovi), 2:26.43; 11. Ashlyn Maska, 2:51.94; 200 m: Kendall Hagness (Durand-Arkansaw), :26.15; 8. Jaden Stevens, :29.82; 3,200 m: 1. Courtney Stadter (Mondovi), 11:54.03; 4×400 m Relay: 1. Elmwood-Plum City, 4:22.38; 2. Boyceville (Ashlyn Maska, Jaden Stevens, Haylie Rasmussen, Halle Tonn), 4:29.70; High Jump: 1. Haylie Rasmussen (Boyceville), 5’ 1”; Pole Vault: 1. Haylie Hannah (GC), 10’; 2. Halle Tonn, 8’ 6”; 3. Abbygail Schlough, 8’; 4. Brylee Stevens, 7’; Long Jump: 1. Isabella Forster (Elmwood-Plum City), 16’ 8.5”; 6. Haylie Rasmussen, 14’ 9.5”; 13. Karen Schaff, 12’ 4”; 15. Ashley Prestrud, 10’ 9.5”; Triple Jump: 1. Isabella Forster (Elmwood-Plum City), 35’ 2.5”; 4. Abbygail Schlough, 32’ 5.5”; 5. Haylie Rasmussen, 31’ 11.5”; Discus: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 123’ 3”; 15. Sage Schladweiler, 51’ 4”; 16. Ashley Prestrud, 44’; Shot Put: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 33’ 11”; 18. Makayla Nelson, 20’ 1”; 19. Ashley Prestrud, 17’ 10.25”; 20. Sage Schladweiler, 14’ 4”.

Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Mondovi 145, 2. Elk Mound 117, 3. Durand 114, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 85, 5. Colfax 76, 6. Boyceville 69, 7. Spring Valley 55, 8. Glenwood City 29.