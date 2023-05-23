Trinity UMC permanent community collection site

With mounting humanitarian needs resulting from a growing number of disasters worldwide, Trinity United Methodist Church (105 S. Holly Avenue, Elk Mound) is striving to help the region get relief to those in need. Trinity UMC is now an official “permanent community collection site” of donations for world-wide disaster relief.

Donations will be given toward the ecumenical “Food for the Poor” ministry, as well as the highly acclaimed Midwest Mission Warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, of the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). A list of specific requested items is available from the church office (715-879-5596/secretary.trinityumc@gmail.com), but cash donations are most effective as the mission agencies can purchase locally, in bulk, to do more with less! A receipt for donations is available.

Local United Methodist congregations can also donate items for the annual “Ingathering for Annual Conference.” Items will be marked as given by the donating congregation and transported to Annual Conference by Trinity UMC via the new mission trailer. Items will then be sent to relief efforts worldwide!

For more information, please contact the church office at: 715-879-5596/secretary.trinityumc@gmail.com.