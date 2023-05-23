GC school board reluctantly accepts superintendent Johnson’s resignation

GLENWOOD CITY — After an initial motion to accept the resignation of longtime Glenwood City school district superintendent Tim Johnson failed to receive a second during the board of education’s Monday, May 22 meeting, a lenghty, and at times emotional, discussion ensued in which most members and the remaining administrative team expressed their desire for the superintendent to remain with the district.

The Board, however reluctant, eventually voted unamiously to accept Johnson’s resignation.

In his resignation letter to the board Johsnon wrote:

“Dear School Board Members,

I am writing to provide notice of my intent to resign at the end of the school year, effective June 30, 2023. I feel privileged to have worked in the School District of Glenwood City the past 20 years. It is time, however, to start a new professional journey and challenge. I will not be officially approved at my new position until the end of May. In an effort to provide the most timely notice to the District, I would ask that my resignation become valid upon approval of my new contract. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our students.

Tim Johnson”

Johnson joined the Glenwood City School District in 2003 as its middle school/high school principal. It was a position he held until 2014 when he was promoted to district superintendent.

Johnson declined to reveal his new employer at this time citing the lack of a signed contract.

Monday’s meeting also served as the annual board retreat and members were expected to discuss the transition and hiring parameters for a new superintendent as well as district goals during he closed-door executive session.

The board also approved a list of volunteers for the summer band trip to Florida. Those individuals are Joann Eiden, Angela McGee, Cynthia Drury, Robert Forrest, Melodee Forrest, Paula Anderson, Jodi Main, Lisa Berends, Chuck Draxler and Chandra Lamb.