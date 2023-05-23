Boyceville Village Board ponders site for new library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville Village Board spent a few minutes during its work session Monday night to discuss a location for the communities proposed new library.

Village Board member Jonathan Farrell updated other members of the board about a Main Street site that is being looked at for the location of the new facility. The site is a vacant lot just west of B Fit Fitness Center on the north side of Main Street.

Farrell spoke mostly about the need for off street parking at the new facility. “If we figure the number of people that could be at the library at 188, then according to the village’s code 38 parking spots would be needed.

He also addressed the Village’s owned lot across the alley from the site that could be used for parking, but Farrell noted that it could remain as a green space.

He was questioned about what plans are for the present library building and Farrell noted that he did not know of any at the present time.

Farrell noted that the library board has some $27,000 donated to the library from an estate that could be used toward the purchase of the property. Village President Luke Montgomery noted about the lot that it was on Main Street, an item that they would like to see the library kept on the Village’s Main Street. He also addressed future fund raising projects to fund the construction of a new facility.