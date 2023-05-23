Blood and platelet donors needed now

EAU CLAIRE – The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar – especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the season begins:

• All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.*

• Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more.*

• Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 24-June 15:

Colfax: 6/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St, PO Box 524

Menomonie: 5/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Menomonie Leisure Services Center, 1412 6th St E

5/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Phillips Medisize Menomonie, 428 Technology Drive

6/6/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave

6/9/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road

6/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie

6/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.

Ridgeland: 6/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond St

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements