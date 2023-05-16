Top 10 students of the Colfax High School Class of 2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — The Colfax Messenger sent out questionnaires to the Top 10 students in the Colfax High School Class of 2023.

The students are listed in the order of their class ranking.

Kiekhafer

Braden Kiekhafer is the son of Tim and Jeanett Kiekhafer.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

Horticulture, Physics and Modern American History.

During my time in high school, I had the most fun in these classes because of the teachers and friends within these classes. Additionally, the content we covered during class was fun and interesting.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

For me, the most memorable part of high school came during Horticulture when a friend and I planted a bag of pepper seeds only for an unknown plant to start growing in our pots. We decided to keep repotting it as it got bigger in hopes that we could identify it once it got bigger; however, it kept growing until the point when we had to replant it in a tree pot. It eventually died because it got so big that it was burning fuel faster than it could collect it.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

Football, Baseball, Student Council, NHS, Science Olympiad, Student Government.

My favorite activity throughout high school was Science Olympiad because it was fun to learn topics that were of particular interest to me.

• What are your plans after graduation?

As of right now, I plan to find a summer job somewhere in Eau Claire or Menomonie before I start college so that I have somewhere to work during the school year. I also hope to attend a Brewer game and travel somewhere in the United States.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I am planning to attend UW Eau Claire to study Pre-Medicine. I decided on this major because I like the idea of helping people within a hospital.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

Despite going into science, I have had a different science teacher every year of high school.

Yarrington

Ashton Yarrington is the son of Niki and Ryan Yarrington.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

My three favorite classes are Programming, Criminal Justice, and Psychology. I liked Programming because it really interests me and makes me work hard. I liked Criminal Justice because of the instructor and how he made the class very interactive and fun. I liked Psychology for the same reasons of the class was interactive and fun.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

My most memorable event that happened during high school is any time I get to participate in Colfax Athletics. I love running and training with my teammates. Nothing can beat the feeling of training hard with your teammates.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

I was involved in Cross Country, Track, the National Honor Society, and Student Council. My favorite was Cross Country. I love the fall season, and love training for the longer runs. I also love the team I was a part of and the coaches.

• What are your plans after graduation?

My plans for this summer are to work outside at the Whitetail Golf Course then at the end of July move down to UW-Madison to take an early start class.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I am planning on attending UW- Madison. My major will be Computer Engineering. I have always liked computers and they interest me so I want to learn anything I can about them.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

High School was a great time of my life and I am so glad I worked hard during my four years.

Scharlau

Kaitlyn Scharlau is the daughter of Dan and Robin Scharlau.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

My top three favorite high school classes were Vet Science, College Chemistry, and Advanced Biology. They were my favorite classes because of the challenges I had to face and the interesting topics I learned.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

The most memorable event that happened during high school was my Junior Winter Carnival skit with Nick Jensen. It was memorable because we made a lot of people laugh and it was fun acting it out.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

During high school, I was involved in FFA, FCCLA, FBLA, NHS, 4-H, and Student Council. My favorite activity was FFA because of the relationships I built.

• What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to work at my family’s businesses which are Pleasant Valley Tree Farm and Balsam Ridge Property Management. I also plan on shadowing a couple of doctors over the summer.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I am attending UW-Stout this fall in the Pre-Dentistry program. My major will be Applied Science-Biology Concentration. I landed on Pre-Dentistry because I have a passion for helping others.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

I am grateful for my time at Colfax High School and look forward to the future!

Heidorn

Molly Heidorn is the daughter of Chad and Nancy Heidorn.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

English Composition, Vet Science, and Statistics. My English Composition class is through a local college. The course connects the English language to future careers and makes me feel more prepared for college and everything that follows. I am interested in the topic of English and am excited to learn more about the skills each day. My Vet Science class is very hands-on and I look forward to the new adventure of the lessons. Additionally, my college Statistics course is challenging but pushes me to work hard and succeed even when the work is difficult.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

Although many memories come to mind, the State sendoff for the basketball team was one of the most memorable events from high school. The entire community came together to support the team and made it possible for us to go to Green Bay. From the kindergarteners that look up to us to the parents and grandparents who traveled to our games, each member was invested in our journey and made sure we had a great experience. My senior year ended off the right way and my high school made sure of it. I will never forget the amazing experience that our community created for us.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

For sports, I was involved in cross country, track and field, and basketball. I was also involved in Student Council for two years, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, the National Honor Society for three years (and was Vice President my senior year), and the Dunn St. Croix Sportsmanship Committee for this year. Each sport dynamic was so different and I valued each of them greatly. My teammates and coaches made each season better than the last and I continue to hold on to so many memories. My state experiences were supported so well by the district and my teammates never gave up on each other. Cross Country has a special place in my heart as I will be continuing it next year at the collegiate level for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. I love the dedication it takes to make an impact in the sport and the work ethic that one gains from the experience. Being the first female to win the DSC Conference race four times in a row will always be a special experience for me. Even through adversities, I learned to become a stronger athlete and to never let one race define me.

• What are your plans after graduation?

I will be continuing my job at Synergy Cooperative this summer before I head to college next fall. I plan on going on many camping trips with my family and adventuring outside. I will spend my time hiking, running, and swimming.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year. I am planning on majoring in Communications because I am interested in strengthening my writing and communication skills along with my knowledge of the English language. I will also be running NCAA Cross Country for their program.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

I am grateful to have been chosen as a DSC Scholar Athlete as well as only the fifth WIAA Scholar Athlete chosen from the School District of Colfax. My teachers, coaches, and family have been so supportive and encouraging in my high school journey.

Peterson

Ella Peterson

Ella Peterson is the daughter of Craig and Krissy Peterson

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

My favorite high school classes were Horticulture, Modern American History, and Physics. These classes were my favorite because they were lots of fun, memorable, and very hands-on.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

My most memorable event that happened to me was hitting three home runs during my sophomore softball season. The reason why it is so memorable is because those were my first ever home runs.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Swimming, Student Council, and National Honor Society. My favorite activities were being a part of the softball team and having the opportunity to be on a competitive swim team. These were my favorite because I really enjoy playing softball and swimming was my first individual sport.

• What are your plans after graduation?

My plans for this summer are to spend time with my family and friends while working my final summer at the Colfax Animal Hospital.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I am planning to attend UW-River Falls this fall in the Pre-Veterinary program. I plan on majoring in biology and minoring in art. My decision for my major was made because of an early interest in veterinary medicine. Also working the past four years at the Colfax Animal Hospital really instilled a strong desire to help both animals and their owners.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

I raise chickens and sell their eggs.

Irwin

Kyle Irwin is the son of David and Kristina Irwin

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

My three favorite classes were calculus, programming concepts, and home ec. Calculus and programming are very interesting and challenging to me. Home ec was the most fun class I took.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

My most memorable event in high school was when the girl’s basketball team made it to the state tournament. When they beat Neillsville, the entire student section stormed the court which was a lot of fun.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

In high school, I was a part of the basketball and golf teams. I also was involved in Student Council and NHS. Basketball was always my favorite as many of my best memories are from playing basketball with my friends.

• What are your plans after graduation?

This summer I plan to work at Pleasant Valley Tree Farm. I also plan to fish, camp, and enjoy the nice weather.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

Next fall I plan to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to pursue a degree in Computer Science. I have always enjoyed working with computers and I have really enjoyed my programming class which has led me to this degree.

Schmitt

Allison Schmitt is the daughter of Ken and Laura Schmitt

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

Choir, because I like to sing. Horticulture because I really enjoy Agriculture classes, and Modern American History because I like history.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

The most memorable thing from high school for me was going to the National FFA Convention. It was an amazing experience and I met so many new people. It was something I had wanted to do for so long, and it definitely exceeded my expectations.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

FFA, FCA, Mock Trial, Forensics, Drama Club, NHS. It’s a close tie between FFA and Drama Club for my favorite. The two organizations have benefited me so much and I loved being a part of both.

• What are your plans after graduation?

This summer I will be involved in the Colfax fair showing a steer, and will be going to the State FFA Convention to receive my State Degree. Other than that, I hope to get a job this summer and spend time with friends before I leave.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I will be attending UW-River Falls and majoring in Agriculture Education. I decided to major in Agriculture Education because I am very passionate about FFA and being a part of the agriculture community.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

I would just like to thank all the people who have helped and supported me the last four years. It is because of them I have been able to do so well.

Naoki Sekiguchi

Naoki Sekiguchi is the son of Maria Buck and Garret Buck.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

My top three favorite classes are in order of CAD, Geometry, and Accounting. They were my favorite because I was content with what I was learning, and teachers in those classes were very nice and helpful.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

The memorable event that I remember was Homecoming in my Freshmen year. The reason for that was it was my first activity in high school that I never witnessed or was aware of at the time. It was the first step to get involved in future events.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

I was in the Student Council for about a year. Then I joined the National Honor Society (NHS). I like to be in the NHS because I can get involved in many community activities while completing the requirements.

• What are your plans after graduation?

After I graduate, I will most likely work a lot over this summer. During that, I will create a plan to make my college life smoother and effective.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I’m planning to attend UW-Stout in Menomonie. Major that I’m pursuing is Mathematics and Computer Science. I chose this major because it teaches technical skills that I’m interested in pursuing, that I will be using to create and manage software.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

As my advice on high school, take some college credit classes like CAD and MS Office. They sure help a lot!

Sonnentag

Mark Sonnentag is the son of Jane and Louis Jr. Sonnentag.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

My three favorite high school classes are Band, Physics, and Pre-Calc/Trig. These were my favorite because I loved band ever since fifth grade and I always enjoyed it every step of the way and Physics was fun because of my teacher Mr. Easter and all the cool labs we did and Pre-Calc was fun because I have always had a knack for math and Pre-Calc was my favorite of all the high school math classes I took.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

The most memorable event from my High School career was when my friend Jadent and I would quote SpongeBob Squarepants at every track practice our sophomore year. This event was memorable because it was fun but was unable to continue after as Jadent moved to North Carolina before the start of the next track season.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

I am involved in Band, Pep Band, Jazz Band, Cross Country, Track, Science Olympiad and the Musical. My favorite of these activities was Science Olympiad because although it was only available for this year it was really fun, especially competing at the state event in Milwaukee.

• What are your plans after graduation?

My plans for this summer are to go to Shell Lake for Trombone and Jazz camp, go to the Colfax Fair and just have fun before I start college and I do plan to have a summer job either at Bohemian Ovens in Bloomer or somewhere similar.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I plan on going to CVTC for Data and Analytics Specialist. I choose this major because it offers me a lot of flexibility with my schedule and I also love computers and data, in particular sports data.

• Anything else you would like readers to know?

I was diagnosed on the autism spectrum at the age of 3 and have had many people help me to be the person I am today and while I can’t list them all here I would like to tell them thank you for making me be the best person I could be and I hope you are continuing to make other people’s lives better as you did mine.

Medin

Mitchell Medin is the son of Stacy and Brice Medin.

• What were your three favorite high school classes?

Physics: Being able to do labs and other hands-on activities make the class fun and more engaging.

CAD 1: I liked this class a lot because it not only was a college class but I was also able to work at my own pace.

Advanced Biology: I have liked just about every science class I have ever taken but this one was definitely my favorite because I was able to do lots of labs and was able to go outside a lot.

• Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school.

I think the most memorable thing was having the girls basketball team go to state. Going to state in a sport is something that most people never get to experience so to have our school go for something is pretty memorable.

• Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school. What was your favorite?

I have participated in baseball, basketball, and National Honor Society. Baseball was definitely my favorite as it is my favorite sport and I enjoyed making good relationships with my teammates and coaches.

• What are your plans after graduation?

At the moment I do have a job at Fleet Farm in Eau Claire. This summer I plan to work quite a bit while also allowing myself to spend time with friends and family before I go off to college.

• What are your plans for attending college or technical school?

I plan on attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth. I have decided to major in Civil Engineering. I chose this major because I have always been interested in how things are designed and built. I also chose this major because there are a whole lot of jobs in this field and I know I will be able to find a job I enjoy.