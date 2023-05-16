Lady Bulldogs lose three softball contests

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville softball team lost all three of its games last week including a pair to conference foes.

Hosting league-leading Mondovi Monday, May 8, Boyceville showed a lot of fight but still lost as they were shut out 6-0 by the Buffaloes.

Boyceville headed south to Durand on Thursday, May 11 to take on Durand-Arkansaw. The Bulldogs overcame an early deficit only to loss a heartbreaking 9-8 decision to the Panthers.

Looking to get back on the winning side, Boyceville welcomed their neighbors to the north, the Prairie Farm Panthers, for a non-conference game Friday, May 12. In a wild and high-scoring game, Prairie Farm bested Boyceville 28-17.

Boyceville hosted rival Glenwood City for a doubleheader this past Monday, May 15 and closed out the regular season in Spring Valley yesterday (Tuesday, May 16).

The Bulldogs received the number five seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and a first-round bye. They open regional play on the road next Tuesday, May 23 against Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

Mondovi

Buffalo hurler Morghan Ashwell threw a two-hit shut out helping Mondovi claim a 6-0 at Boyceville on Monday, May 8.

Ashwell’s complete game (seven innings) effort included a half dozen strikeouts against just a pair of walks. Her prowess in the throwing circle kept Mondovi perfect in conference games this season.

The Buffaloes scored a single run in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth to account for their six scores.

Hannah Dunn and Zoey Hellendrung each had a hit for Boyceville.

Ali McRoberts suffered the pitching loss. Although she only gave up seven hits, three went for extra bases including a pair of doubles and a triple. McRoberts was responsible for all six Mondovi runs as she struck out four and walked three.

Mondovi’s Emily Nelson finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple and two runs scored.

Durand-Arkansaw

Durand-Arkansaw scored early and often when it hosted Boyceville for a conference softball game Thursday, May 11.

After just two innings of play, the host Panthers had built a 7-0 lead over the visiting Bulldogs thanks to four, first-inning scores and three more in the second.

Boyceville began to warm up in its half of the third as it plated its first run. It added another in the fourth and then tacked on four in the fifth as Jadynn Traxler, Zoey Hellendrung and Paige Fenton all singled and scored along with Kaitlyn Mittlestadt to pull to within a run at 7-6.

A couple of Bulldog errors in he bottom half of the fifth helped Durand-Arkansaw plate two more runs.

Boyceville added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings only to come up a run short in the 9-8 loss despite outslugging the host ten to six.

Hellendrung, Fenton and Cambrie Reisimer each had a pair of hits and Mittlestadt finished with a double. Fenton led the team with a pair of RBIs. Olivia Ponath added a pair of runs.

Ali McRoberts took the throwing loss after surrendering nine runs on six hits, striking out three and walking an equal number.

Prairie Farm

Despite holding an advantage in hits 17-14, Boyceville lost a wild home softball game, 28-17, to Prairie Farm Friday, May 12.

The Bulldogs led 6-2 going into the top of the fourth when the Panthers pounced for six runs to take a 8-6 lead. Boyceville answered with six runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning to go back in front 12-8.

But Prairie Farm scored 20 runs in the final three innings, seven in the fifth and seventh frames and another half dozen in the sixth. Although Boyceville scored four in the sixth and another run in its final at bat in the seventh, it fell 28-17.

Paige Fenton and Kaitlyn Mittlestadt both finished the game 4-for-5 batting which included a double and three RBIs for each. Fenton also scored four runs. Jadynn Traxler, Delaney Olson and Zoey Hellendrung had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Both of Hellendrung’s hits went for doubles as did one of Olson’s. Hellendrung also scored three times while Olson and Traxler had a pair.

The Bulldogs used four pitchers in the game. Ali McRoberts started and went four innings but did not get a decision after allowing nine runs on 11 hits and five walks. Olivia Ponath threw an inning and a third as she surrendered six runs on a single hit and gave up half a dozen walks. Cora Leslie allowed seven runs in two-thirds of an inning without a hit thanks to six walks. Delaney Olson, who threw an inning, took the loss as she gave up six runs on two hits, walking five and striking out two.