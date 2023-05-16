GC Senior Center essay contest GC 5th grade students write about their favorite older person

The Glenwood City Senior Center would like to acknowledge the 5th grade class for their essays about their favorite older person and their teachers for having the students do the essays. On Thursday, May 11th, the 5th graders came to the community center for juice and cookies and to collect their prizes. We really enjoy this, first time since 2019 we could have the kids over. It was hard to pick three winners for the boys and girls, in fact this year we had a tie for girl’s 3rd place. We are the only St. Croix County Nutrition Site still doing this for our intergenerational program. We really look forward to this. We appreciate Marge Quale and Alfie Schrank for all they do for this essay contest.

The following are the winning essays:

Boys first place: Monti Fry

My Grandma

I like to hang out with my grandma. My grandma lives in Baldwin Wisconsin. Her real name is Sharon Lundquist. My grandma is my moms mom.

Spending time with each other. She comes over all the time and she always bring dinner. Most of the time my grandma brings me places and they are always fun.

Me and my grandma play games but only card games like uno go fish and many others. My grandma loves the outdoors, she does so many things with me outside like sledding and playing on the trampoline.

Having fun. My grandma and I have a lot of fun together. In fact she comes over to my house at least one time a week. She is planning on moving next door to us so she can come over even more. My grandma lives alone, its just her and her cat. She calls him Johnny.

I like to hang out with my grandma because we have a lot of fun together. My grandma has a happy life and my life is happy because of her. That is why I like to hang out with my grandma.

Boys second place: Carter Lodia

My Gramma

My Gramma is kind of like my best friend, Me and my Gramma have tons in common. She tells me all her life stories.

My Gramma is 75 years old and lives in Glenwood City. She has had a hard life. Her name is Delores Loida. She has three siblings, Uncle Stew, Aunt Laurie and Uncle Rich.

My Gramma’s mom died a few years back. My Great, Great Uncle Floyd was in the bombing of pearl harbor. When the Japanese attacked him and his buddy hid in a log then the Japs pulled his biddy out and stabbed him to death with their bayonets.

Me and my Gramma have lots in common. We both like old stuff like antiques. We love fantasy stuff like wizards, dragons, dwarves and elves. That’s why my Gramma is my old buddy.

Boys third place: Lyle Wagner

I couldn’t imagine life without my grandma and grandpa.

One reason why I can’t live without my grandma and grandpa is because they treat me like I am the only grandchild and really listen to me, I love my grandma and grandpa because they bring me places and they feed me whenever I see them. I appreciate how much effort they put into me.

Why I love my grandma and grandpa

They are so caring. They host fun activities like Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving. On Christmas my grandma and grandpa bought a toy which I really appreciate because no matter how big or small it is it doesn’t matter because it matters how much time you spend with your beautiful, brilliant and funny grandma and grandpa.

This is why my grandma and grandpa are my favorite.

I love asking my grandma and grandpa about what they have done. It’s so amazing how fascinating the stories they tell are. I would like to win the money to take my grandma and grandpa out to eat because they deserve to not cook a meal.

This is why I love my grandpa and grandma so much.

Girls first place: Brynley Moreno

My grandma

I chose my great grandma. She is in her 90s and she lives in Eau Claire.

When I come over to visit my great grandma we make cookies. She also let me play with her old toys and Sometimes me and her would go into her room and watch movies. We would also go outside when it snowed, she loves the snow she also is a ski teacher. She has been skiing for her whole life. She has outlived a lot of people and she is very healthy. I picked her because she is brave, she loves me, she likes it when I come visit her, she listens, she cares for, and she loves to bake cookies with m. I also love to hang out with her. She is the sweetest person I know.

That is only some reasons why I chose my grandma. Her name is Marlean, and I can’t wait to see her again.

Girl’s second place: Harper Hughes

My mom

My mom is Tiff and she is the best. My mom is the world to me. She has been there since day one. She loves horses, spending time with family and ice cream.

She taught me how to ride horses and cook. There is so much more that she does for me. My mom does not have a lot of time but all the time she has she spends it with me. My mom does the most for me.

My mom is so kind and smart. She helps me through Life. There is very little my mom cant do. She is the best person ever. There are a thousand reasons why my mom is the best.

Girl’s thrid place (tie): Ava Swenby

My name is Ava Swenby and I am writing this about my grandpa Dan. He was one of the nicest people I have ever met. He unfortunately passed away in 2016 due to liver cancer. I wanted to share some of my favorite memories and things I enjoyed doing with him. I will always remember going to My grandpa and grandma’s house with my dad and visiting for hours. We would always talk about school buses, because he was a school bus driver for Glenwood City School. I remember him singing to me while playing his guitar. When my aunt got married I have a picture of him holding me at a table and after he died when we found that picture my grandma held onto it and she still has it in her living room. He was so nice and I miss him very much and IU love the memories I have with him.

Girl’s thrid place (tie): Sophia Giammattei

My grandma

My grandmas is 66 years old. Her name is Carol and the reason I picked her is because I live to spend time with her.

My grandma loves to go on bike rides and she also loves to take walks. After bike rides we would go and get ice cream. She liked to go on adventures she also liked having fires.

We went to a bike trail once and that is where I learned how to ride a bike. Me and her have always had the best time together. We have gone sledding, we have also gone to the dells.

My grandma is the best because she would take care of me whenever I was sick or when my mom had something to do. One time my friend and her little brother came over and he called her grandma.

In conclusion these are the reasons why I picked my grandma. I always want to cherish these moments.