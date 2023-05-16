Four file for open seat on Glenwood City City Council

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Four city residents sent letters to the city council expressing their interest in serving on the City Council. The six-person city council has one open seat and they placed an advertisement in the Tribune Press Reporter for the past three weeks asking any city resident that were interested in serving to submit a letter to the council.

Four people responded with letters that were read by Mayor Rob Unruh with him noting that none of the people were present at the council meeting Monday evening, May 15.

Letters were received from Terri Ross, Justin Kramer, Bruce Curran, and Jess Olson. After a very short discussion, members of the council indicated that they wished the candidates had appeared at the council meeting. The council moved to table any action on choosing a person to fill the open seat and invite those four to the next council meeting.

In her introduction letter to the council, Jess Olson wrote; “My name is Jess Olson and I would like to put in my interest for city council. I am proud contributor to our community. I have been an EMT for Glenwood City for 11 years and still going strong. I have been secretary of the Glen Hills Lions Club, vice president of the volleyball commitee, on church council, and coached Destination Imagination for several years.

I feel I would be a good addition to the council as I am a strong believer of giving back and helping where I can.”

In his letter, Bruce Curran wrote; “I will skip my history, except to say that I have lived in west central Wisconsin all of my life. I recently moved to Glenwood City with my wife of 38 years into my current residence of 303 E. Oak Street. ‘Dolly’s House’ to those who have lived here longer than I have. We have five grown sons and when the nest became empty, we upsized instead of downsized to a house that is much larger than the one I left behind in Irvington. So, we have plenty of room for the 6 grand children to come and visit, which they do most weekends.

“I currently work in Somerset, WI making medical devices for one of the county’s largest employers. I would welcome the chance to get more involved in the community while living in and remodeling one of the city’s oldest homes.”

Terri Ross wrote in her letter; “My name is Terri Ross. I reside at 226 Blue Sky Drive here in Glenwood City. I have lived here for over 25 years and have also owned and operated a business in town for 35 years. I am interested in filling the vacant seat on the city council.”

In his letter, Justin Kramer wrote; “I am interested in being considered for filling the vacant city council/alderperson position.

“I have only been a resident in Glenwood City for 6 months, but plan on residing here long term so I would be happy to help. I recently moved here from Lone Rock, WI to be closer to many friends and family.

“To tell you a little bit about myself, I work as a Program Analyst for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). I have worked for the VA for ten years, and I also work, for the past 21 years, as a soldier in the Army National Guard. I currently serve as a Fires Element Chief (Field Artillery).

“I have been married to Jessica Kramer for 15 years and we have four children, Grace (9), Lucy (7), Mia (3), and Kari (5 months).

“Regarding education I have a BA in Political Science, and I also am a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College and Advance Operations Course.

“I have zero experience doing anything close to this type of position but would be happy to learn and help support our city.”