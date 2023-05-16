Colfax-Elk Mound golfers head into D-SC tourney with pair of second-place finishes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Steady improvement by Colfax-Elk Mound over the course of this year’s compressed boys’ golf season culminated in a pair of second-place finishes in the final three, nine-hole Dunn-St. Croix meets last week.

Hosting a conference competition at Whitetail Golf Course last Monday, May 8, Colfax-Elk Mound scored its first runner-up finish of the year when it tied with Glenwood City for the honor. After slipping back to third following another D-SC meet at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi 24 hours later, Colfax-Elk Mound rebounded to take second in the final nine-hole competition of the season at the Spring Valley Golf Course Thursday, May 11.

If that wasn’t enough golf for the locals, they traveled to Whispering Pines Golf Course near Cadott Saturday, May 13 to participate in the 18-hole Stanley-Boyd Invitational and finished in the middle of the 15-team tournament.

Colfax-Elk Mound, who was still sitting in third place in the D-SC points standings, hosted the 18-hole Dunn-St. Croix Conference tournament this past Monday at Whitetail. The WIAA Division 2 regional will be hosted by Arcadia at Trempealeau Mountain next Tuesday or Wednesday, May 23 or 24.

Whitetail

A trio of Colfax-Elk Mound players finished in the top six on its home course Monday, May 8 to lead the team to its first runner-up finish in a nine-hole D-SC meet this season.

Junior Christian Ebert shot a 44 to place fifth while freshmen Lucas Svee and Orion Nichols carded 45s to finish in a four-way tie for sixth.

Junior Zane Brice turned in a 47 and senior Kyle Irwin completed the varsity squad with a 51.

Colfax-Elk Mound finished with a score of 181 which put it in a tie for second with Glenwood City. Durand won for the sixth straight meet with a 166 as it was led by freshman Troy Pudenz who shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. Spring Valley placed fourth with a 199 and Mondovi took fifth with a 213.

The Colfax-Elk Mound junior varsity took second with a score of 206. Beau Borgwardt had the top score of 50, followed by Connor Albricht with a 51, Ty Meyer had a 52, Matt Hanson carded a 53, Ethan Oas shot a 55 and Mason Mohr finished with a 63.

Mondovi

Playing a day later (Tuesday, May 9) at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi, Colfax-Elk Mound struggled and finished a distant third to victor Durand and runner-up Glenwood City.

Colfax-Elk Mound tallied a 202 while Durand finished with a 166 and Glenwood City had 180. Spring Valley came in fourth once more with a 213 and Mondovi was last with a 225.

Freshman Orion Nichols and junior Zane Brice both shot 46s to finish in a six-way tie for sixth place.

C-EM other three varsity golfer had finishing scores in the 50s. Junior Christian Ebert shot a 53 for 16th, while freshman Lucas Svee and sophomore Beau Borgwardt both carded 57 to finish tied for 19th place.

Durand junior Riane Hayden shot a 39 to win medalist honors.

Colfax-Elk Mound won the junior varsity competition by two strokes over Durand – 207 to 209. Ty Meyer shot a 49 to lead the squad. Matt Hanson had a 50, Connor Albricht a 52, Ethan Oas carded a 56, Kyle Irwin a 57 and Mason Mohr had a 59.

Spring Valley

C-EM’s Zane Brice took medalist honors when the D-SC schools competed in the final nine-hole meet at the Spring Valley Golf Course Thursday, May 11.

Brice finished the day with a score of 42 to lead Colfax-Elk Mound to a second-place finish.

Freshmen Orion Nichols and Lucas Svee also cracked the top ten. Nichols placed seventh with a score of 46 while Svee shot a 47 to grab a share of eighth place.

Junior Christian Ebert and sophomore Beau Borgwardt rounded out the varsity scores with a 49 and 53, respectively.

With all five of its golfers finishing among the top eight including a trio tied for second, Durand won for the eighth time in as many meets after scoring a 177. Colfax-Elk Mound shot a 184, Glenwood City was two strokes back in third, Spring Valley shot a 208 for fourth and Mondovi was again last with a 210.

The Colfax-Elk Mound junior varsity claimed another first-place finish with 201 points. Ty Meyer was the JV’s top golfer with a 44, Mason Mohr shot a 50, Ethan Oas tallied a 51, Connor Albricht scored a 52, Matt Hanson had a 54, and Kyle Irwin carded a 55.

Stanley-Boyd Invite

The Colfax-Elk Mound boys’ golf team tallied 375 strokes to place seventh at the 15-team, Stanley-Boyd Invitational held at Whispering Pines Golf Course Saturday, May 13.

Junior Zane Brice was the team’s top golfer that day as he finished with an 86 in the 18-hole tourney to place in a tie for 22nd. Junior Christian Ebert shot a 93 and sophomore Beau Borgwardt carded a 94 as they finished 32 and 33rd, respectively. Freshman Lucas Svee tied for 47th with a score of 102 and senior Ty Meyer shot a 104 to finish in a tie for 53rd.

McDonell-Regis senior Andrew Bauer shot a four-under-par 68 to take medalist honors and lead his team to the title with a score of 300.