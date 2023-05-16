Caden Wold breaks school long jump record

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Boyceville High School has a new record holder in the boys’ long jump.

Junior Caden Wold shattered the 42-year-old record of 21 feet 5 inches set in 1981 by Rob Bosshart when he leaped 22 feet 5.5 inches during a home invitational last Thursday, May 11.

Beating the old mark by over a foot wasn’t Wold’s only feat in the meet. He copped a first in the 100 meters and placed in two other events to single-handedly earn 31 of the Boyceville boys’ 74 team points which placed them fourth out of the nine schools that competed in the invitational.

Freshman Ashlyn Maska and senior Haylie Rasmussen each earned a first-place finish to place the Lady Bulldogs who scored 54 points to place seventh.

Two days, earlier, the Boyceville track and field teams competed in another invitational held at Colfax High School. There, the girls were eighth out of nine schools with 46.5 points while the boys scored just 13 points and placed ninth out of ten squads.

The Bulldogs competed in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet yesterday (May 16) which was held in Durand. They will then turn their focus to the WIAA tournament series which will get underway with regional competition at Colfax High School next Monday, May 22.

Home Invite

Caden Wold had a banner competition when Boyceville hosted eight other schools in a home invitational Thursday, May 11.

Wold not only set a new long jump record with a winning leap of 22’ 5.5”, he also scored points in three other events. Wold also scored a first-place finish in the 100 meters with a time of :11.45 and was fourth in the 200 meters after being clocked in :23.98. And in his first high jump competition, the talented and versatile junior cleared 5’ 6” to place third.

Fellow junior Peter Wheeldon scored points in three events that earned his team 26 points. Wheeldon won the 200 meter dash in :23.51 and scored seconds in the 400 (:52.15) and 800 m (2:16.08) races.

Senior Brandon Dunn (shot put) and junior JJ Kurschner (100 m) each had a fifth-place finish.

Dean Olson, a senior, earned sixth (in the pole vault) as did the 4×200 and 4×400 m relays. Forest Bettendorf took eighth in the 3,200 m run.

In the girls’ competition, senior Haylie Rasmussen won the high jump by clearing 5 feet and freshman Ashlyn Maska ran to victory in the 1,600 meters thanks to a time of 6:10.31.

Freshmen Halle Tonn and Brylee Stevens were second and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault. Senior Abby Schlough placed third in the triple jump and junior Jaden Steven finished fifth in the 400 meter dash.

The girls 4×400 m relay team placed fourth with the 4×100 and 4×200 m squads each taking sixth place.

Grantsburg won the girls’ competition with 119 points to finish just ahead of Prairie Farm who had 114.5. Glenwood City won the boys’ crown with 155 points with Grantsburg taking second with a score of 136.5.

Colfax Invite

Abby Schlough, Jaden Stevens and Halle Tonn each placed in a pair of events to lead the Boyceville girls at the Colfax Track and Field Invitational Tuesday, May 9.

Stevens won the 400 meter dash in 1:04.66 and finished sixth in the 800 meters.

Schlough was second in the pole vault with a jump of eight feet and took fourth in the tripe jump (31’ 6.5”).

Tonn ran to the bronze in the 100 meters (:14.05) and copped seventh in the pole vault.

In addition, Ashlyn Maska took fourth in the 3,200 m run and Brylee Stevens finished fifth in the pole vault.

The girls’ 4×100 m relay also took fifth.

All 13 boys’ points were earned by a pair of individuals and a relay.

Senior Brandon Dunn finished fifth in the shot put (36’ 10”) as did the boys’ 4×800 m relay. Sophomore Michael Montgomery placed sixth in the 800 meters and finished seventh in the long jump.