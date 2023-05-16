Boyceville baseball falls to Durand-Arkansaw, stings Cadott Hornets to end losing skid

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Boyceville baseball team’s losing streak hit three games, its longest of the season, when it fell in Durand to the Panthers of Durand-Arkansaw Thursday, May 11.

The Bulldogs were able to right their ship the following day with a little home field advantage as they snapped their skid with a 11-4 non-conference triumph over the Cadott Hornets at Evenson Field Friday, May 12.

The Bulldogs (4-6, 7-6) play three conference road games this week. They were in Glenwood City Monday, May 15, at Spring Valley yesterday and go to Plum City Thursday to face the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City. Boyceville will conclude its conference and regular season next Monday, May 22 when they host Colfax.

WIAA regional play begins Thursday, May 25.

Durand-Arkansaw

In a game that featured few hits – four by Boyceville and three off the bats of host Durand-Arkansaw, the Panthers were able to make the most of their opportunities thanks, in part, to four costly Bulldog errors to prevail 4-1 in a Thursday, May 11 Dunn-St. Croix baseball contest played at the Bauer Built Sports Complex.

“We talked about how we can’t give teams free base runners, and we did just that,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild. “We let Durand off the hook committing four errors. It was a very frustrating game as we out hit Durand and still lost the way we did.”

“Durand is a sneaky team, they made all the plays and didn’t make the mental or physical mistakes that we did,” he added.

Both teams scored a run in the first.

But, unlike the Bulldogs who did not score again, the Panthers added a run in the third and two more in the fifth for the win.

Four different Bulldogs had hits in the game. Devin Halama had a triple while Nick Olson, Paul Kurschner and Carson Roemhild each had a single.

Carson Roemhild started on the pitching mound for the Bulldogs and went five innings. Carson took the loss after giving up all four Panthers runs and their three hits. He walked three and struck out a pair. Devin Halama threw an inning in relief and did not surrender a hit or run.

“Carson struggled with his accuracy this game hitting three guys and walking three. This has not been characteristic of him in other games,” concluded Coach Roemhild.

Cadott

Despite another three errors in its home game versus Cadott Friday, May 12, Boyceville’s offensive provided enough power to lift the Bulldogs to an 11-4 non-conference win.

“Cadott doesn’t have the wins but has been playing teams very close; such as the game against EC Regis where they only lost 4-2,” stated Coach Michael Roemhild.

“We knew we would be in for a battle. We made a few defensive changes and batting order adjustments,” he added.

Some of those adjustments including inserting Carson Roemhild at shortstop, moving Nick Olson to third base and putting Zach Hellendrung in the outfield.

“Zach Hellendrung was a machine in the outfield,” he stated. “He had three putouts and kept runners on third twice with laser throws from the outfield to our catcher.”

“Carson played great at shortstop making a play in the hole look routine,” continued Roemhild. “And Nick Olson has made the switch to third look natural for him.”

Boyceville built a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning when Zach Hellendrung launched his first varsity home run for two more runs and some much needed breathing room. Boyceville added another score before the inning ended for a 7-1 advantage.

Cadott responded with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to cut its deficit to 7-4 but the Bulldogs exploded for its final four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the final tally 11-4.

Boyceville finished with a nine to seven advantage in hits as Paul Kurschner and Landyn Leslie each had a pair. Beside Hellendrung’s home run, Braden Roemhild and Devin Halama each had a double. Hellendrung and Braden Roemhild also collected a pair of RBIs.

Devin Halama started on the mound and threw four and two-thirds innings to earn the win. He allowed four runs on six hits with a strikeout and a walk credited to him. Landyn Leslie threw two and a third scoreless innings and surrendered just one hit and struck out one.