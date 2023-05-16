17 honor students to lead Glenwood City High School’s Class of 2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City High School class of 2023 will graduate Saturday morning, May 20 with 17 honor students.

Co-valedictorians Amalia Draxler, Owen Bauman, Nick Hierlmeier, Elek Anderson and salutatorian Max Janson are featured in Tribune Press Reporter’s Special 2023 Graduation section that is part of this week’s edition. Following below are the 12 other honor students.

Cody Hansen

Cody is the son of Keith and Jenny Hansen.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Aerospace science, cdl, phy ed

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The Florida band trip because it was a really fun time.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Basketball: 9-11, Cross country: 9-11, Track and field: 10-12.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

Work at Logghes.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning on attending Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh Wisconsin to become an aircraft mechanic.

JJ Williams

JJ is the son of Jim and Angela Williams.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Astronomy, Gym, and AP Calculus. These were my favorite classes because in all of these classes, I was able to converse and have fun with my friends while also getting my work done and learning.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened while in high school was the physics trip to Skywater Technology. On the van ride back Owen Bauman may or may not have lost a shoe.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

NHS, Spanish Club, History Club, Track, and Cross Country. My favorite one of these was definitely cross country. The connections you make with your teammates while in cross country are awesome and will last a life time.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

My plans for this summer are to relax and have fun!.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to attend UW-Madison and major in Business Administration or Entrepreneurship.

Ian Radintz

Ian is the son of Matthew and Angela Radintz.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Marketing, Wildlife and Forestry, and Phy-Ed.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Arrow tag with the National Guard in gym class.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Golf, Wrestling, NHS.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

Work.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

Augsburg University studying Business.

Devynn Olson

Devynn is the daughter of Keith Olson and Jess Olson.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

Human Anatomy, Accounting, Environmental Conservation.

The people that are in these classes with me make it memorable and enjoyable. The memories from these classes make the best stories and are my favorite to look back on.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened to me in high school was in Human Anatomy my junior year when we had to dissect a variety of animals. It was a very gross, but yet oddly fun time. The most memorable moment I would say is when Ian chased Mali with a dead rat.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Throughout high school I was involved in several athletics and extra-curriculars . Athletics I participated in include volleyball (4), basketball(3), and softball(1), along with clubs including NHS(1) and Art Club(4). My favorite out of all of these would be National Honor Society. I enjoy NHS because of the volunteer aspect and how we as a club can give back to the community.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

My plans for this summer after I graduate are to work as much as I can to save up for college. Summer of high school with my friends and me while still having a fun at making memories.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am attending CVTC in Eau Claire this upcoming fall for Radiology.

Eliza Voeltz

Eliza is the daughter of William and Jodi Voeltz

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Ruminant Animal Science because we learned how to artificially inseminate a cow, and had the opportunity to raise chickens. Animal Science because we learned about the welfare and wellbeing of animals and learned how to suture an open wound. Personal Finance because it helped prepare me for future financial situations such as buying a home, taxes, insurance, and retirement plans.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event The most memorable event during high school was attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was such a fun experience that I am glad to have had the opportunity to take part in. The convention taught me so much as a person, and I made so many friends throughout the trip.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Volleyball – 4 years , Basketball – 2 years , FFA – 4 years, Yearbook Club – 2 years

Volleyball was my favorite activity throughout high school because I love the sport. Playing volleyball taught me so much as an individual and I learned many life lessons throughout the 4 years. I am a very competitive person and loved the adrenaline that came with the game.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

After graduation I plan on enjoying my summer with friends as much as I can. I want to travel the world and go on many adventures. Along with traveling, I plan to continue to working at the dog kennel I am currently employed at.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to attend Northwood Technical College in New Richmond in the fall of 2023. I will be majoring in the Veterinary Technician field.

Wyatt Thompson

Wyatt is the son of Randy and Becky Thompson.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

CDL class, astronomy, Ph Ed These classes all had a lot in common. We learned a lot and the people in them made it even better.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Going down to state in track. We had a great time while running with my friends and being the state runner-up in the 4×400.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Throughout high school I have been in basketball, track, and FFA. My favorite was track because that is what I was good at and ended up goi g to state last year in two events.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I plan on working on the farm and help do construction .

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan on attending Northwood Tech for Ag business and crop production.

Noah Brite

Noah is the son of Bryan and Nicole Brite.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Gym, Accounting, and Astronomy. During all of these classes, I was about to be with my friends and I really liked the teacher.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event in high school was being a part of the Joseph all-school musical. During that time I was able to work with my friends and laughed a lot during the entire process.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Football: 2019-2022, Wrestling: 2019-2022, Baseball: 2021-2023, All School Musical: Addams Family 2021 Joseph 2022 , NHS: inducted 2022, Band: 2019-2022, Choir: 2019-2022, Vocal Jazz: 2021-2023.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

Working at Clear Lake Physical Therapy and Rehab. Spending my free time golfing and hanging out with the boys.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I will attend college at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and will be majoring in sports and exercise science.

Jayden Quinn

Jayden is the son of Jesse and Shawna Quinn.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

Regional foods because of the people in it, Accounting because I was able to work at my own speed, and Citizenship Seminar because I was able to participate in mock trials.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened in high school was playing football agaist Clear Lake senior year because I got my first interception.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Football (9-12), Basketball (9-12), Baseball (10-12), Band (9-12), Choir (9-12).

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I am planning on getting a summer job and golfing as much as I can.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning on attending UW- Eau Claire to get a business major.

Moriah McNamara

Moriah is the daughter of Jason and Melinda McNamara.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they favorite classes?

My favorite classes I have taken through High School would have to be American Sign Language (ASL), Human Anatomy, and Horticulture. I feel these classes were my favorite becasue of the unique curriculum we learned in them. I also enjoyed the students in these classes and know when I look back on my High School days I will think of stories from these classes.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

I think the most memorable event that happened to me during high school would be moving from a school in Southern California with a graduating class of 700 to Glenwood City with a graduating class of 40. This was a large change but I found the experience to be very fun and rewarding!

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Competitive cheer (9th, 10th, 11th, 12th,), High School Cheer (9th, 10th, 11th, 12th,), National Honors Society (10th, 11th, 12th,), California Honors Society (9th, 10th), Art Club (11th, 12th,), Choir (11th), FCCLA (12th)

Through all my activities Cheer was always my favorite becasue of the life-long bonds I made with my teams, and getting to travel to other states and countries with them.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I hope to find a Physical Therapy Internship, continue coaching cheer and gymnastics, and spend time with family and friends before I leave for school in the fall.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning to attend the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS where I will be pursuing an Exercise Science degree in hopes to continue my education further where I can eventually get my DPT in Physical Therapy.

Brooklyn Caress

Brooklyn is the daughter of Brandi and David Caress.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

My favorite classes I took through my high school career were Drawing & Design, Painting, and Studio Art, as they allowed me to express my creative abilities.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event I experienced in high school, was when I received the NASCO Art Award at state for my artwork, my sophomore year.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

I was involved in many extra-curriculars in high school. The activities I was involved in include; Art Club, National Honors Society, Track and Field, and Basketball. One of my favorite activities I pursued my high school career was Track and Field. Track and Field was my favorite sport because it gave me the opportunity to decide how hard I was going to work for my own benefit.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I plan on hanging out with friends, going to graduation parties, seeing Taylor Swift in concert, and saving up money for college by working part-time at Subway.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin Stout in the Fall of 2023, and major in Animation and Digital Media. I chose this major as art has always been a huge part of my life. My dream is to one day entertain people, by making my cartoons come to life at Cartoon Network Studios.

Aubree Logghe

Aubree is the daughter of Angela Logghe and Jordan Logghe.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

1) Welding- This was a blocked period class. I had a very small class and I got along with my classmates very well. This was not a group I would normally hangout with, however we got very close during that semester.

2) AP Language- The class of 2022 never let this class be silent. There was always a joke, comment or dig at Popko to keep the class laughing.

3) AP Calculus- This class was always good time. Listening to the boys talk about nonsense never led me to being bored.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

My most memorable event in high school was both school musicals. We were always laughing and joking. It was a good time whether we were painting props, practing the dances, doing our make up or making Kwik Trip runs after the show. There was never a dull moment!

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Art Club (2019-2022), Yearbook (2019-2023), FFA (2019-2020)(2022-2023), History Club (2019-2022), National Honors Society (2021-2023), Spanish Honors Society (2023), Tri-M Music Honors Society (2022-2023) , Volleyball (2019-2023), Basketball (2019-2023), Softball (2019-2023), Trap Shooting (2023)

My favorite high school activity has been trap shooting. I have not been involved with this activity for a long time, however I have consistently looked forward to practice each week. I have made many friends from other schools and was welcomed in by the community right away.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I am planning to go on various trips including Montana, California, a mission trip to Benton Harbor, Michigan as well as trips around the state. I will also be competing at both the State and National Trap Shooting Competitions. To fill in the time between I will be working at Kwik Trip in Baldwin and umpiring.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to attend Montana State University. My major will be in Business Administration and minor in Marketing.