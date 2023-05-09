Colfax track and field teams host Invitational

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — As we all know, when you live in Wisconsin you have to live with the unknown when it comes to weather. Under sunny skies with the temperature in the mid-seventies, Thursday May 6, 11 girls’ teams from as far away as Grantsburg and Webster, along with 10 boys’ teams from those same schools, competed in the Colfax Invitational.

Twenty-four hours later, both the Colfax boys and girls were scheduled to compete in Durand, but a steady drizzle started in the afternoon and the temperature dropped to the mid-fifties forcing the meet to be canceled. Several of the Colfax athletes did not compete in as many events as they usually do in the Colfax meet which resulted in lower team scores.

With the top eight competitors earning team points, the boys scored 11 points and were led by a second place in the 1,600 m run by Ashton Yarrington in 5:12.82 while Nick Jensen finished in sixth place in the discus with a heave of 121’ 1”. Competing but not scoring points were Jensen in 10th place in the shot put, David Lyrek also 10th in the 400 m dash while Logan Swartz was 13th in the same race. Mark Sonnentag finished 15th in the 1,600 m run and 19th in the 800 m run and John Riebe was 17th in the discus throw and 24th in the shot put.

The girls team totaled 62 points as Jeanette Hydukovich won the discus throw at 130’ 5.50” which was 30 feet further than the second-place thrower from Siren. But she faced some stiff competition in the shot put, placing second at 33’ 8”. Kaysen Goodell was the only other first-place finisher, winning the 3,200 m run in 13:00.65.

For the first time this season, Molly Heidorn did not win a running event but took second in the 1,600 in 5:27.72 and the 4×800 m relay placed second with Lauren Becker, Janica Larson, Goodell and Hannah Peterson, clocking in at 11:08.49.

Fifth place came from Clara Hydukovich in the discus at 95’ 5.75” and Ava Sedivy in the 200 m dash in :30.17. Rounding out the scoring was Kennedy Shane in seventh place in the discus with a toss of 89’ 1.5” and Larson in the 400 m dash in 1:08.09.

The 4×100 m relay team, which consisted of all shot put and discus throwers placed ninth with Clara and Jeanette Hydukovich, Jenifer Maves and Karyn DeLorge. Becker was 17th in the 400 m dash and Clara Hydukovich finished 22nd in the discus.

Colfax is slated to host one final regular-season meet this Thursday. The Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet is set for next Tuesday, May 16 at Bauer Built Sports Complex in Durand.