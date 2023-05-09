C-EM golfers earn pair of third-place finishes
Two more Dunn-St. Croix Conference golf matches resulted in another pair of third-place finishes for the Colfax-Elk Mound boys’ team.
Playing in back-to-back, nine-hole conference meets in Durand on Monday, May 1 and at Mondovi, Tuesday, May 2, the C-EM boys’ golf squad finished in third for the fifth time in as many conference meets.
The golfers were scheduled to play another conference meet back in Durand on Friday and a tournament the following day at Whispering Pines in Cadott but rain showers washed out both competitions.
The locals will have a full schedule in the final week and a half of the regular season. Colfax-Elk Mound hosted a conference meet at Whitetail on Monday and were at Mondovi’s Valley Golf Course for another D-SC meet on Tuesday. The team travels to Spring Valley for yet another conference contest this Thursday and are slated for another tournament at Cadott’s Whispering Pines on Saturday. Colfax-Elk Mound will return to its home course at Whitetail next Monday, May 15 to host the 18-hole Dunn-St. Croix Conference tournament. It then goes to Black River Falls on Wednesday, May 17 for an invitational meet.
WIAA tournament play begins May 23 or 24 with regional competition.
Durand
A pair of Colfax-Elk Mound golfers finished among the top three in a conference meet at Durand’s Rolling Greens Golf Course Monday, May 1.
Junior Zane Brice and freshman Orion Nichols shot a 43 and 44, respectively, to finish in second and third place.
Another freshman Lucas Svee shot a 51, junior Christian Ebert shot a 56 and sophomore Beau Borgwardt tallied a 57 to complete the varsity scores.
Durand freshman Troy Pudenz was the medalist with a low score of 42.
Overall, Colfax-Elk Mound missed second place by one stroke after shooting a 194. Durand won the meet with a score of 183. Spring Valley shot a 193 to take second, Glenwood City slipped to fourth with a tally of 201 and Mondovi finished in fifth with a 216.
The Colfax-Elk Mound junior varsity finished first with a score of 212. Ty Meyer and Matthew Hanson led the squad with 51s. Ethan Oas shot a 53, Connor Albricht had a 57, Kyle Irwin signed out with a 61 and Mason Mohr scored a 66.
Mondovi
Freshman Orion Nichols shot a 44 over nine holes to finish second in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet held at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi last Tuesday, May 2. Junior teammate
Zane Brice also cracked the top five as he finished in a three-way tie for fifth after carding a 47.
Rounding out the Colfax-Elk Mound varsity scores that day in Mondovi were freshman Lucas Svee with a 52, senior Ty Meyer shot a 56 and junior Matthew Hanson tallied an 80.
Senior Shane Prissel of Durand took top individual honors after shooting a 42 on the Mondovi course.
Those combined scores gave the locals a team tally of 199, good for another third-place finish. Durand and Glenwood tied for first place with identical scores of 185, Spring Valley placed fourth with a 219 and Mondovi, with just four golfers, had an incomplete team score.
Colfax-Elk Mound again topped the junior varsity meet, taking first place by two strokes over Durand, 214 to 216. For C-EM, Christian Ebert shot a 51, Connor Albricht had a 53, Kyle Irwin a 54, Mason Mohr and Ethan Oas managed 56s and Beau Borgwardt shot a 58.