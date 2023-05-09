C-EM golfers earn pair of third-place finishes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Two more Dunn-St. Croix Conference golf matches resulted in another pair of third-place finishes for the Colfax-Elk Mound boys’ team.

Playing in back-to-back, nine-hole conference meets in Durand on Monday, May 1 and at Mondovi, Tuesday, May 2, the C-EM boys’ golf squad finished in third for the fifth time in as many conference meets.

The golfers were scheduled to play another conference meet back in Durand on Friday and a tournament the following day at Whispering Pines in Cadott but rain showers washed out both competitions.

The locals will have a full schedule in the final week and a half of the regular season. Colfax-Elk Mound hosted a conference meet at Whitetail on Monday and were at Mondovi’s Valley Golf Course for another D-SC meet on Tuesday. The team travels to Spring Valley for yet another conference contest this Thursday and are slated for another tournament at Cadott’s Whispering Pines on Saturday. Colfax-Elk Mound will return to its home course at Whitetail next Monday, May 15 to host the 18-hole Dunn-St. Croix Conference tournament. It then goes to Black River Falls on Wednesday, May 17 for an invitational meet.

WIAA tournament play begins May 23 or 24 with regional competition.

Durand

A pair of Colfax-Elk Mound golfers finished among the top three in a conference meet at Durand’s Rolling Greens Golf Course Monday, May 1.

Junior Zane Brice and freshman Orion Nichols shot a 43 and 44, respectively, to finish in second and third place.

Another freshman Lucas Svee shot a 51, junior Christian Ebert shot a 56 and sophomore Beau Borgwardt tallied a 57 to complete the varsity scores.

Durand freshman Troy Pudenz was the medalist with a low score of 42.

Overall, Colfax-Elk Mound missed second place by one stroke after shooting a 194. Durand won the meet with a score of 183. Spring Valley shot a 193 to take second, Glenwood City slipped to fourth with a tally of 201 and Mondovi finished in fifth with a 216.

The Colfax-Elk Mound junior varsity finished first with a score of 212. Ty Meyer and Matthew Hanson led the squad with 51s. Ethan Oas shot a 53, Connor Albricht had a 57, Kyle Irwin signed out with a 61 and Mason Mohr scored a 66.

Mondovi

Freshman Orion Nichols shot a 44 over nine holes to finish second in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet held at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi last Tuesday, May 2. Junior teammate

Zane Brice also cracked the top five as he finished in a three-way tie for fifth after carding a 47.

Rounding out the Colfax-Elk Mound varsity scores that day in Mondovi were freshman Lucas Svee with a 52, senior Ty Meyer shot a 56 and junior Matthew Hanson tallied an 80.

Senior Shane Prissel of Durand took top individual honors after shooting a 42 on the Mondovi course.

Those combined scores gave the locals a team tally of 199, good for another third-place finish. Durand and Glenwood tied for first place with identical scores of 185, Spring Valley placed fourth with a 219 and Mondovi, with just four golfers, had an incomplete team score.

Colfax-Elk Mound again topped the junior varsity meet, taking first place by two strokes over Durand, 214 to 216. For C-EM, Christian Ebert shot a 51, Connor Albricht had a 53, Kyle Irwin a 54, Mason Mohr and Ethan Oas managed 56s and Beau Borgwardt shot a 58.