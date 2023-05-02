Wheeldon and Rasmussen win at home meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Senior Haylie Rasmussen jumped her way to a first place in last Thursday’s home meet while junior teammate Peter Wheeldon sprinted to a pair of gold-medal finishes.

The duo headlined the Bulldogs’ performances at their own 8-team track and field invitational held April 27. The ladies’ squad finished fifth with 70.5 points while the boys’ placed seventh after scoring 48.5. The top eight place finishers in each event scored team points.

Peter Wheeldon scored just over 40 percent of the boys’ team tally with his first-place showings in the 200 and 400 meter sprint events. Wheeldon ran a :23.60 to take the top spot in the 200 and copped first in the 400 with a winning time of :52.76.

Senior Dean Olson and freshman Jon Madison both scored points in the pole vault. Olson cleared nine feet to finish third while Madison made eight feet six inches to take sixth.

Senior Brandon Dunn and junior JJ Kurschner also scored points in a pair of events. Dunn placed sixth in the shot put and was seventh in the discus. Kurschner, meanwhile, took a fourth in the 100 meters and finished eighth in long jump.

Sophomore Michael Montgomery placed eighth in the 800 meter run and senior Jacob Wheeler finished eighth in the discus to account for boys’ final team tallies.

Haylie Rasmussen claimed the Lady Bulldogs only gold in last Thursday’s meet when she was the only competitor to clear the height of four feet and ten inches.

Three others helped the Boyceville girls rack up points as each garnered place finishes in a pair of events.

Senior Abbygail Schlough was the silver medalist in both the pole vault (7’ 6”) and triple jump (30’ 9.5”); junior Jaden Stevens placed fourth in the 400 meters and was sixth in the 200 meters; and freshman Hallie Tonn took third in the pole vault (7’ 6”) and finished sixth in the 100 meter dash.

Four other freshmen added points to the Boyceville girls’ tally. Ashlyn Maska scored a third in the 800 meters (2:48.57), Brylee Stevens placed fourth int the pole vault (7’), Chelsi Holden took seventh in the 200 meter and Avery Iverson came in eighth in the 100 meters.

The Bulldogs ran in Amery Tuesday and will be in Durand this Friday.

Team Scores

Boys: 1. Glenwood City 158, 2. Elk Mound 137, 3. Spring Valley 95, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 76.5, 5. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, 6. Colfax 61, 7. Boyceville 48.5, 8. Prairie Farm 20.

Girls: 1. Prairie Farm 159.5, 2. Colfax 90, 3. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, 4. Elmwood-Plum City 71, 5. Boyceville 70.5, 6. Spring Valley 67, 7. Glenwood City 60, 8. Elk Mound 51.