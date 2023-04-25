Ketola nominated for Presidential Award for Excellence in STEM

Glenwood City School District’s Dr. Randy Ketola, high school science and elementary STEM teacher, was one of seven eduactors in Wisconsin (and one of three science teachers) to be nominated for the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The PAEMST is considered the highest honor given by the U.S. government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

This award, presented annually since 1983, recognizes K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers from across the nation. States establish committees who select finalists based on criteria required by the national PAEMST program.

Applications from Wisconsin’s finalists will be judged at the national level by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. One awardee in mathematics and one awardee in science may receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and professional development opportunities, along with being honored at an award ceremony in Washington D.C.

The WI Department of Public Instruction will be holding a virtual celebration for seven Wisconsin nominees on May 11th.