Bulldog softball wins three out of last four

After starting the season 1-8 including a heartbreaking 10-7 loss at home to Durand-Arkansaw last Monday, April 17, the Bulldogs’ softball team turned things around quickly, winning their past three contests including a pair of Dunn-St. Croix match-ups against Elmwood-Plum City.

The winning streak began Tuesday, April 18 with a 27-8 non-conference road wallop of Clear Lake. Boyceville then pulled out back-to-back wins over Elmwood-Plum City beating the Wolves 9-5 in Plum City last Friday, April 21 and 11-1 in six innings at home this past Monday, April 24. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to play the Hilltoppers Thursday but that contest was postponed due to rain.

The wins helped Boyceville improve to 4-8 overall and 2-3 in D-SC action.

The Bulldogs play consecutive games against the Vikings later this week, playing in Colfax on Thursday and home on Friday. Spring Valley comes to Boyceville next Monday, May 1.

Durand-Arkansaw

There were plenty of runs scored especially early when the Panthers of Durand-Arkansaw visited Boyceville for a conference softball game on Monday, April 17.

Durand-Arkansaw scored a run in the top of the first, but Boyceville answered with a pair in its half of the inning.

The Panthers plated a pair of runs in the top half of the second and third innings for a 5-2 advantage, but the Bulldogs came back with four in the bottom half of the third and added another run in the fourth to lead 7-5.

The Panthers, who had just one hit in their sixth inning, took advantage of four Boyceville errors and a pair of walks to score four times to take the lead for good. They added another in the seventh for the 10-7 win.

Sarah Stoveren led the Bulldogs with two of the team’s six hits. She also scored three runs and a trio of stolen bases. Hannah Dunn, Zoey Hellendrung, Olivia Ponath and Kaitlyn Mittlestadt each had a hit. Mittlestadt finished with four RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Ali McRoberts went all seven innings in the circle and absorbed the loss. She gave up all ten Panther runs on nine hits and struck out four and walked three.

Clear Lake

Boyceville bombed Clear Lake 27-8 in a five-inning game played last Tuesday, April 18 on the Warriors home field.

The Bulldogs, who collected a dozen hits, scored in all five frames. Boyceville plated a pair of runs in the first, nine in the second, two more in the third, eight in the fourth and six in the fifth. In addition, Boyceville walked 18 times.

Hannah Dunn led the offensive charge as she finished the day 5-for-5 including a double, with five RBIs and three runs scored. Olivia Ponath, Cambrie Reisimer and Kaitlyn Mittlestadt each had three hits in the game. Ponath and Reisimer both scored four runs and drew three bases-on-balls. Zoey Hellendrung reached base four times as she hit a double and walked three times.

Despite surrendering eight runs on nine hits, Ali McRoberts was the winning pitcher as she finished with five strikeouts against one walk.

Elmwood-Plum City (Game 1)

Boyceville traveled to Plum City Friday, April 21 and picked up a 9-5 win against the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City.

The Bulldogs continued to hit the ball well as it established the early advantage.

Boyceville scored four runs in the first inning and added two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth to account for its nine runs.

The Wolves plated single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings and two in the bottom of the seventh before the Bulldogs snuffed out the rally.

Kaitlyn Mittlestadt and Hannah Dunn each had three hits for the Bulldogs who finished with 11. Mittlestadt cranked a home run and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Stoveren finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Ali McRoberts picked up another complete game pitching victory as she allowed five runs on seven hits with four Ks and just one walk.

Boyceville did commit four errors in the game.

Elmwood-Plum City (Game 2)

Score early and often was the Bulldogs’ motto when they hosted Elmwood-Plum City in a rematch just three days later.

The Bulldogs collected eight hits in the Monday, April 24 game en route to a 11-1 win in six innings.

The Bulldogs put up four runs in the first, five in the second and single scores in the fourth and fifth frames.

Dunn and Mittlestadt led the Boyceville offense with two hits as each scored a pair of runs. Olivia Ponath had a hit and stole three bases. Also collecting a single were Zoey Hellendrung and Jadynn Traxler.

McRoberts threw all six frames for the Bulldog and surrendered just a first-inning run on six hits to earn the win. She walked two and struck out a pair.