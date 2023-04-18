One injured in three vehicle crash on I-94

HUDSON — On April 15, 2023, at approximately 12:57 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Croix Sheriff’s Department, and Hudson Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash in St. Croix County on Interstate 94 eastbound at milepost 1. Meghan Mcgahn of Cottage Grove, MN was operating her 2013 Honda Civic westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. While westbound, Ms. Mcgahn sideswiped a Mitsubishi Outlander, then struck a Jeep Cherokee, causing it to roll. The crash blocked all eastbound lanes of the interstate for approximately one hour. Ms. Mcgahn was the only person medically transported from the scene.

The Trooper observed that the driver, Ms. Mcgahn showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation showed that Ms. Mcgahn was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was subsequently arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing injury, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and recklessly endangering safety.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was Alwyn Malinis from Oakdale, MN and his passenger, Carter Stratmann from Stillwater, MN both were wearing seatbelts and did not incur any injuries. Jordan Dubois of Woodbury, MN, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee sustained non-life threating injuries and was not transported from the scene. He too was wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting agencies included St. Croix Sheriff’s Dept., Hudson Police Dept., Hudson Fire Dept., and Lakeview EMS.