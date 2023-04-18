Bulldogs drop four games on softball diamond

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Boyceville had a rough week on the softball diamond losing four games including two conference contests.

The week began with a 6-2 loss to Elk Mound, the defending conference champions, in a Tuesday, April 11 game played in Boyceville. Boyceville headed to Mondovi on Friday, April 14 where they were stampeded 14-4 by the Lady Buffaloes. In a quick turnaround, Boyceville hosted a triangular the following day (Saturday, April 15) with River Falls and St. Croix Central and were beaten by a combined score of 46-0 – River Falls prevailed 24-0 and Central left a 22-0 winner.

Boyceville is 0-3 in conference and 1-7 overall after these losses.

The Bulldogs have another full week with five games scheduled. They hosted Durand Monday, April 17, before hitting the road for games in Clear Lake on Tuesday, at rival Glenwood City on Thursday, and at Plum City Friday to play the Wolves of EPC. Elmwood-Plum City will then come to Boyceville next Monday, April 24.

Elk Mound

A pair of three-run innings staked Elk Mound to a 6-0 lead that it held for much of the contest hosted by Boyceville last Tuesday, April 11.

The Mounders took a 3-0 advantage in the top of the first and doubled it with three more in the fourth.

The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the seventh when Boyceville finally broke through for a pair of scores when Sarah Stoveren and Zoey Hellendrung drew walks and scored on back-to-back singles by Kaitlyn Mittlestadt and Cora Leslie, but it was much too little and much as Elk Mound held on for the 6-2 win

Mounder hurler Hailey Meyer had another strong effort in the throwing circle, allowing Boyceville just two hits, those seventh-inning singles by Mittlestadt and Leslie, and two runs, while striking out seven and walking three in seven innings of work.

Ali McRoberts pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs but took the loss after giving up six runs on as many hits. She walked one batter and struck out a pair.

Boyceville had three errors and Elk Mound finished with two.

Mondovi

After a scoreless first inning, Mondovi put runs on the scoreboard in each of the next five innings as it defeated visiting Boyceville 14-4 last Friday, April 14.

A favorite for this year’s conference championship, the Buffaloes showed good pitching which was backed up by solid hitting.Mondovi finished with a 13 to 6 advantage in the hits department.

Four of those hits went for extra bases – three doubles and a home run.

Mondovi began to flex its offensive muscle in the bottom of the second when it plated four runs.

Boyceville responded with three runs of its own in the top of the third but Mondovi scored a pair in the third and fifth innings and three runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Bulldogs final run came in the sixth but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Buffs went on to take a 13-4 victory.

Bulldogs Sarah Stoveren and Zoey Hellendrung both finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored while Delaney Olson and Olivia Ponath each had hit.

Morghan Ashwell, who was the winning pitcher, allowed Boyceville just six hits and four runs while striking out five, was 3-for-4 batting for Mondovi as was Ella Taylor. The Buff’s Ella Nelson finished with a double and home run for four RBIs.

Ali McRoberts took the loss for the Bulldogs. She threw 6 and two-thirds innings surrendering 14 runs on 13 hits and had five strikeouts.

Home Triangular

Hosting River Falls and St. Croix Central in a home triangular last Saturday, April 15, the Bulldogs had trouble generating any type of offense against its larger opponents, finished with just three in hits in the two games as they were outscored 46-0.

River Falls pitched a no-hit shut out against Boyceville en route to a 24-0 whitewashing. The Wildcats scored seven times in the opening frame and a whopping 14 runs in the fifth and final inning.

Ali McRoberts suffered the loss as she gave up 17 hits to River Falls which included a home run and walked nine while picking up just a single strikeout.

In its game against St. Croix Central, Boyceville did manage three singles – one each by Jadynn Traxler, Trisha Berg and Hannah Dunn – but could not push a run over home plate.

After scoring a four spot in the first inning, St. Croix Central followed it with 18 runs in the second inning.

With the Panthers ahead 22-0 after three innings, the game was ended by rule.