Boyceville fire district hires new clerk and elects new chair and vice-chair

by LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Community Fire District has hired a new clerk and has elected a new chair and vice-chair.

During a special meeting April 12, members of the fire district board approved hiring Laura Ulrich as the clerk-treasurer.

Chuck Siler, representative for the Town of Tiffany, said the fire district had not received any applications for the clerk-treasurer position.

Fire district representatives accepted the resignation of former clerk-treasurer Karen Adams at the March 8 meeting.

In her brief letter, Adams thanked the fire district board for the opportunity to serve and said she no longer had time for the fire district’s clerk-treasurer duties.

Siler volunteered to serve on the hiring committee. Steve Nielsen, representative for the Town of Stanton, and Brad Stevens, representative for the Village of Boyceville, also volunteered to serve on the hiring committee.

Fire district board members agreed at the March meeting that the hiring committee should draft a letter to Adams expressing the fire district’s appreciation for her years of service.

Fire district board members also agreed that the clerk-treasurer position should be advertised in the newspaper for three weeks and that the fire district board should hold a special meeting to act on hiring a new clerk-treasurer.

Siler said at the April 12 meeting that he knew Ulrich had applied for the ambulance district’s clerk-treasurer position and had asked Ulrich if she would be interested in the clerk-treasurer’s position for the fire district.

Ulrich has experience because she has served as the treasurer for the Town of New Haven, Siler noted.

The Boyceville Community Fire District Board unanimously approved hiring Ulrich as the clerk-treasurer.

The Boyceville fire district includes the Villages of Boyceville and Wheeler and the Towns of Hay River, New Haven, Stanton, Sherman and Tiffany.

Chair

Siler, who has served as the chair of the Town of Tiffany for many years, lost the April 4 election to Lee Kegan.

None of the representatives for the fire district offered nominations or volunteered to serve as chair.

Siler said that Matthew Shepard, who was elected to the Tiffany Town Board as Supervisor 2 in the April 4 election, had said he would accept the nomination and position if no one else from the fire board volunteered.

The Boyceville Community Fire District Board unanimously approved Shepard as chair of the fire district board.

Vice-chair

Lukas Montgomery, Boyceville village president, served as vice-chair of the fire district board but said he did not want to be nominated or elected to another term as vice-chair, Siler said.

Steve Nielsen, chair of the Town of Stanton, volunteered to serve as the vice-chair if no one else was interested in the position.

The Boyceville Community Fire District Board unanimously approved Nielsen as the vice-chair.

The Boyceville fire board meets next on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boyceville fire station.