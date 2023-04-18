Baldwin discusses rural health care training grant at CVTC

By Alyssa Van Duyse

Chippewa Valley Technical College

EAU CLAIRE – Olivia Saxe listened intently as education and employer representatives told U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, about their initiatives and challenges in addressing the health care workforce shortage during a roundtable discussion at Chippewa Valley Technical College, Wednesday.

When it was Saxe’s turn to speak, it was clear she is the perfect example of how CVTC is using grant money and other resources to fill the void.

Saxe, a junior at Mondovi High School, is taking classes to complete the pre-nursing health care academy at CVTC. She is dual enrolled in high school and college. Credits she receives when completing the academy this year will apply to the practical nursing program, of which she is enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year.

If all goes according to plan, Saxe will graduate with her technical diploma in practical nursing at the same time she receives her high school diploma.

Baldwin was impressed by Saxe and her drive, but also by what western Wisconsin technical colleges are doing to help students like Saxe, rural health care facilities and long-term care facilities facing workforce challenges.

That’s why Baldwin backed the $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant from the U.S. Department of Labor that CVTC and its consortium partners received, recently.

“We have desperate shortages these days of nursing professionals in hospitals, clinical and long-term care settings,” Baldwin said. “There’s a real opportunity with young people in the region who would love to have their careers in western Wisconsin.

“But there are challenges. How do we get the skills we need? How do we pay for that? This (grant) is a win-win for the entire region, the workforce and health care.”

CVTC’s portion of the grant is about $1.8 million. The College plans to hire a rural outreach coordinator, a part-time virtual reality and telehealth technician and plan for instruction of more K12 health care academies.

Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president, said it’s easier to affect change working together with technical college partners – Mid-State, Northwood and Western technical colleges.

“We are committed to serving learners in all areas of our district to help them reach their personal and career goals,” she said. “We continually seek to identify those who need us the most, and this grant offers accessibility in our rural communities. We are lucky to have robust health care in western Wisconsin. These health care positions are fulfilling and well-paid with great opportunities for career advancement.”

CVTC and its consortium partners will use the grant money to work on the four-year project with workforce development boards, employers and school districts.